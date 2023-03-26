NCAA tournament scores, updates: No. 2 Texas vs. No. 5 Miami

Interim Texas head coach Rodney Terry (right) took over the program in December Now he has the team on the cusp of a Final Four. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Can an interim coach get Texas to the Final Four? Or will Miami finally break through and punch its first Final Four ticket in program history?

That's what's on the line when the No. 2 Longhorns and No. 5 Hurricanes meet up in the NCAA tournament's Midwest regional final in Kansas City on Sunday.

A win for either team would be a monumental accomplishment for two schools better known for their proud football traditions.

The Longhorns are led by Rodney Terry, who took over the interim job in December when former coach Chris Beard's domestic assault arrest led to his termination. Terry not only kept the team's momentum going, he has a chance to lead them to their first Final Four since 2003.

Texas' tourney run has been fueled by a veteran group led by seniors Marcus Carr, Sir'Jabari Rice and Timmy Allen.

Miami has taken a different path to success, leaning on transfer players like Nijel Pack, who was boldly lured in by a certain wealthy booster.

Pack scored 26 points in Miami's blowout win over No. 1 Houston on Friday, and he'll be key again Sunday if the 'Canes hope to book their trip to the Final Four. The winner of Sunday's game will face UConn in the national semifinal next week.

How to watch Texas vs. Miami

What: No. 2 Texas vs. No. 5 Miami, Midwest regional final

When: 5:05 p.m. ET

Where: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Mo.

TV: CBS

Line: Texas -3.5 at BetMGM