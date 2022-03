NCAA Tournament Schedule, Predictions, Previews: Elite 8

NCAA Tournament Elite 8 schedule, predictions, and game previews with all of the game times, lines, and how to watch

Results So Far Straight Up: 294-125

Against The Spread: 221-188-10; Point Total: 222-194-3

Click on each game for the game preview

NCAA Tournament Elite 8 Expert Picks

Houston vs Villanova | Duke vs Houston

COMING LATE SATURDAY …

Kansas vs Miami | UNC vs Saint Peter’s

Expert Picks So Far | Tournament Schedule

2 Villanova vs 5 Houston

Date: Saturday, March 26

Game Time: 6:09 pm

Venue: AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX

How To Watch: TBS

Line: Houston -2.5, o/u: 128

Final Score: COMING

Villanova vs Houston Game Preview, Prediction

2 Duke vs 4 Arkansas

Date: Saturday, March 26

Game Time: 8:49 pm

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

How To Watch: TBS

Line: Duke -4, o/u: 147.5

Final Score: COMING

Duke vs Arkansas Game Preview, Prediction

1 Kansas vs 10 Miami

Date: Sunday, March 27

Game Time: 2:20 pm

Venue: United Center, Chicago, IL

How To Watch: CBS

Line: Kansas -6.5, o/u: 147.5

Final Score: COMING

Kansas vs Miami Game Preview, Prediction COMING

8 North Carolina vs 15 Saint Peter's

Date: Sunday, March 27

Game Time: 5:05 pm

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

How To Watch: CBS

Line: North Carolina -8, o/u: 137

Final Score: COMING

Kansas vs Miami Game Preview, Prediction COMING

