NCAA Tournament Saturday: Picks, predictions, odds for March Madness

The NCAA tournament has started to winnow down, with 32 of the original 68 teams still trying to get out of the first weekend and into the Sweet 16.

The first days of the tournament hasn't provided a great quantity of upsets, though 14th seed Oakland shook up brackets with its 3-pointer fueled upset of Kentucky, and there were the usual 11 vs. 6 upsets.

Here is what Saturday brings.

Arizona Wildcats guard KJ Lewis (left) dribbles the ball against Southern California Trojans guard Boogie Ellis in the first half at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on March 14, 2024.

7 Dayton vs. 2 Arizona

When: 10:45 a.m. Mountain/11:45 a.m. Central Saturday

Where: West Region, Salt Lake City

TV: CBS

Line: Arizona -9.5 Over/under: 149.5. Arizona -500, Dayton +375.

Prediction: Arizona 80, Dayton 70

5 Gonzaga vs. 4 Stanford

When: 1:15 p.m. Mountain/12:15 p.m. Central Saturday

Where: Midwest Region, Salt Lake City

TV: truTV

Line: Gonzaga -4.5 Over/under: 151.5. Gonzaga -190, Kansas +155.

Prediction: Gonzaga 78, Kansas 74

7 Washington State vs. 2 Iowa State

When: 4:10 p.m. Mountain/5:10 p.m. Central Saturday

Where: East Region, Omaha

TV: TNT

Line: Iowa State -6.5 Over/under: 128.5. Iowa State -185, Washington State +150.

Prediction: Iowa State 67, Washington State 61

14 Oakland vs. 11 North Carolina State

When: 5:10 p.m. Mountain/4:10 p.m. Central Saturday

Where: South Region, Pittsburgh

TV: TBS/truTV

Line: North Carolina State -6.5 Over/under: 144.5. North Carolina State -275, Oakland +220.

Prediction: North Carolina State 75, Oakland 69

7 Texas vs. 2 Tennessee

When: 6 p.m. Mountain/7 p.m. Central Saturday

Where: Midwest Region, Salt Lake City

TV: CBS

Line: Tennessee -6.5 Over/under: 146.5. Tennessee -300, Texas +230.

Prediction: Tennessee 77, Texas 70

11 Duquesne vs. 2 Illinois

When: 6:40 p.m. Mountain/7:47ju0 p.m. Central Saturday

Where: East Region, Omaha

TV: TNT

Line: Illinois -10.5 Over/under: 148.5. Illinois -600, Duquesne +425.

Prediction: Illinois 69, Duquesne 59

11 Oregon vs. 3 Creighton

When: 7:40 p.m. Mountain/8:40 p.m. Central Saturday

Where: Midwest Region, Pittsburgh

TV: TBS/truTV

Line: Creighton -5.5 Over/under: 146.5. Creighton -225, Oregon +180.

Prediction: Creighton 76, Oregon 71

Bret Bloomquist can be reached at bbloomquist@elpasotimes.com; @Bretbloomquist on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: NCAA Tournament Saturday: Picks, predictions, odds for March Madness