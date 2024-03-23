NCAA Tournament Saturday: Picks, predictions, odds for March Madness
The NCAA tournament has started to winnow down, with 32 of the original 68 teams still trying to get out of the first weekend and into the Sweet 16.
The first days of the tournament hasn't provided a great quantity of upsets, though 14th seed Oakland shook up brackets with its 3-pointer fueled upset of Kentucky, and there were the usual 11 vs. 6 upsets.
Here is what Saturday brings.
7 Dayton vs. 2 Arizona
When: 10:45 a.m. Mountain/11:45 a.m. Central Saturday
Where: West Region, Salt Lake City
TV: CBS
Line: Arizona -9.5 Over/under: 149.5. Arizona -500, Dayton +375.
Prediction: Arizona 80, Dayton 70
5 Gonzaga vs. 4 Stanford
When: 1:15 p.m. Mountain/12:15 p.m. Central Saturday
Where: Midwest Region, Salt Lake City
TV: truTV
Line: Gonzaga -4.5 Over/under: 151.5. Gonzaga -190, Kansas +155.
Prediction: Gonzaga 78, Kansas 74
7 Washington State vs. 2 Iowa State
When: 4:10 p.m. Mountain/5:10 p.m. Central Saturday
Where: East Region, Omaha
TV: TNT
Line: Iowa State -6.5 Over/under: 128.5. Iowa State -185, Washington State +150.
Prediction: Iowa State 67, Washington State 61
14 Oakland vs. 11 North Carolina State
When: 5:10 p.m. Mountain/4:10 p.m. Central Saturday
Where: South Region, Pittsburgh
TV: TBS/truTV
Line: North Carolina State -6.5 Over/under: 144.5. North Carolina State -275, Oakland +220.
Prediction: North Carolina State 75, Oakland 69
7 Texas vs. 2 Tennessee
When: 6 p.m. Mountain/7 p.m. Central Saturday
Where: Midwest Region, Salt Lake City
TV: CBS
Line: Tennessee -6.5 Over/under: 146.5. Tennessee -300, Texas +230.
Prediction: Tennessee 77, Texas 70
11 Duquesne vs. 2 Illinois
When: 6:40 p.m. Mountain/7:47ju0 p.m. Central Saturday
Where: East Region, Omaha
TV: TNT
Line: Illinois -10.5 Over/under: 148.5. Illinois -600, Duquesne +425.
Prediction: Illinois 69, Duquesne 59
11 Oregon vs. 3 Creighton
When: 7:40 p.m. Mountain/8:40 p.m. Central Saturday
Where: Midwest Region, Pittsburgh
TV: TBS/truTV
Line: Creighton -5.5 Over/under: 146.5. Creighton -225, Oregon +180.
Prediction: Creighton 76, Oregon 71
