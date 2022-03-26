NCAA Tournament on Saturday: Matchups, TV, streaming and odds for March Madness Sweet 16, Elite Eight

While the women's NCAA Tournament enters its second day of the Sweet 16 on Saturday, the men's bracket has officially advanced to the Elite Eight.

Villanova and Houston will battle for the right to advance to the Final Four in New Orleans, while Duke hopes to give coach Mike Krzyzewski a sendoff in the Big Easy by defeating Houston in the other matchup.

On the women's side, two No. 1 seeds (N.C. State, Louisville) are looking to move on, as is powerhouse No. 2 seed Connecticut. No. 10 seed South Dakota will look for its third consecutive upset, this time over No. 3 seed Michigan.

Duke's Wendell Moore Jr. (0), A.J. Griffin (21) and Mark Williams (15).

Here is a full schedule, viewing guide and odds for all of Saturday's games:

Where can I watch NCAA Tournament games online?

Men: Live streaming is available at CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app; TBS.com and the TBS app. Streaming is also available on FuboTV and through March Madness Live on the NCAA website.

Women: All games are aired on ESPN properties (ESPN, ESPN2). Live streaming is available on ESPN. For mobile viewing, use the WatchESPN app. Streaming is also available on FuboTV.

March Madness TV schedule (men)

(All times Eastern) (Odds via Tipico Sportsbook)

No. 2 Villanova (+1.5, O/U 128.5) vs. No. 5 Houston, 6:09 p.m., TBS (San Antonio)

No. 2 Duke (-4.5, O/U 146.5) vs. No. 4 Arkansas, 8:49 p.m., TBS (San Francisco)

March Madness TV schedule (women)

(All times Eastern) (Odds not available)

No. 1 N.C. State vs. No. 5 Notre Dame, 11:30 a.m, ESPN (Bridgeport, Connecticut)

No. 2 Connecticut vs. No. 3 Indiana, 2 p.m, ESPN (Bridgeport, Connecticut)

No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 4 Tennessee, 4 p.m., ESPN2 (Wichita, Kansas)

No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 10 South Dakota, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2 (Wichita, Kansas)

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

