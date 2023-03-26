NCAA Tournament - San Diego State escapes Creighton 57-56 to win South Region
Yahoo Sports writer Krysten Peek recaps 5-seed San Diego State's 57-56 win over 6-seed Creighton to advance to their first Final Four in program history.
Yahoo Sports writer Krysten Peek recaps 5-seed San Diego State's 57-56 win over 6-seed Creighton to advance to their first Final Four in program history.
Tang knows all about distractions that come with playing in the Final Four. He was an assistant coach at Baylor when the Bears won the 2021 NCAA title.
Former Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic retired from basketball, he announced via social media on Sunday.
“I think it just revealed a layer of her character, of what she deems most important, and that’s always the kids.”
Darrion Trammell converted a go-ahead free throw with 1.2 seconds left, and San Diego State muscled its way into its first Final Four against Creighton.
San Diego State handled uncharted territory slightly better than Creighton on Sunday. It'll advance to face Florida Atlantic in the Final Four next week.
The FAU 7-footer hurt the Wildcats with 14 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks.
Trae Young threw the ball at an official during a timeout on Saturday afternoon, and was quickly ejected.
Cameron Young saved his biggest shots for the end Sunday in a stunning turnaround to knock out Rory McIlroy. Then it was Sam Burns getting a surprise win of his own to eliminate close friend and defending champion Scottie Scheffler. Right when Austin Country Club was poise for a dream title bout between two of the top players in the world, Young and Burns had the final say.
It didn't take long for tempers to flare in Saturday afternoon's showdown between the Bruins and Lightning at TD Garden. Nine seconds, to be exact.
Yahoo Sports college basketball writer Nick Bromberg takes you through 4-seed Connecticut’s dominant win over 3-seed Gonzaga in the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament.
Alabama stuck its neck out to defend its star player in pursuit of a championship. It didn't even come close.
The Matchup of conference leaders went to Denver.
A new report from ESPN suggests the Patriots are a likely landing spot for Jerry Jeudy if the Broncos trade the wide receiver this offseason.
Sandy Lyle and John Cook have decided to call it a career on the PGA Tour Champions after this week's event.
The Mets made a trio of roster moves on Sunday, bringing their bullpen picture into focus ahead of the regular season.
The PGA Tour could well get the final they deserve here on Sunday for their numbskulled decision to take the WGC Match Play off the 2024 schedule. Nothing would expose their foolishness in dumping this wonderful event better than Scottie Scheffler versus Rory McIlroy.
Longtime Sean Payton assistant coach Joe Vitt is coming out of retirement to work for Payton again. The Broncos have announced their full coaching staff for 2023, and Vitt’s name was a surprise on the list, as senior defensive assistant. Vitt coached on Payton’s staff in New Orleans from 2006 to 2016, including as interim [more]
Florida Atlantic's magical NCAA tournament run has reached the Final Four.
LeBron James comes off the bench for the second time in his career in his return to play, but the Lakers fall 118-108 to Chicago on Sunday afternoon.
The Chicago Bulls cruised to a 118-108 win over the Lakers on Sunday afternoon.