NCAA Tournament - San Diego State vs. Florida Atlantic: Best of Final Four Media Day
Players and coaches from San Diego State and Florida Atlantic spoke with members of the media as they prepared for their matchup in the Final Four on Saturday.
Players and coaches from San Diego State and Florida Atlantic spoke with members of the media as they prepared for their matchup in the Final Four on Saturday.
After making its first Final Four in school history, the time is right for San Diego State to get poached by a major conference.
Dusty May led the Owls to the Final Four in just his fifth season at FAU.
The Final Four will be set after Sunday's games.
Blue bloods dominated last year’s Final Four. This year, it’s all about new blood.
The NCAA women's tournament Elite Eight concludes with the last Final Four spot on the line between No. 1 Virginia Tech and No. 3 Ohio State.
The Owls had never won an NCAA tournament game until this March. Now they're in the Final Four.
This isn't the Final Four anyone expected.
"I know chronologically how old I am. But I don't function like an 80-year-old man."
No. 1 Houston continues its quest to reach a Final Four at home. Next up: No. 5 Miami.
No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic meet up at Madison Square Garden with a trip to the Elite Eight on the line.
Darrion Trammell sparked the SDSU offense while the Aztecs defense did the rest.
Alabama's NCAA tournament run has come to an end.
Before San Diego State's win on Thursday, Mountain West programs had lost 11 consecutive NCAA tournament games.
Kansas coach Bill Self is considered day-to-day while he recovers from a heart procedure.
Here are three teams we like to reach various stages of the tournament.
In this edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald reminds everyone to chill about Pro Day workouts, praises WR prospect Jaxon Smith-Njigba and looks at a surprising college program producing strong draft prospects.
If you're still in the hunt for a fantasy hockey championship, we have pickups for you to consider ahead of the extended final week.
There's a big new name in the transfer portal.
Patrick Mahomes wouldn't let himself be talked into paying for Twitter Blue for his teammates.
"This hurts, but it's needed."