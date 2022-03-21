NCAA Tournament: Saint Peter’s lead top performances from opening weekend

The first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament are in the books as the opening weekend provided plenty of high-level basketball performances from teams and players alike.

Of course, the top story from the first four days of action was the play of 15th-seeded Saint Peter’s from Jersey City. With two stunning upsets, they became just the third 15th seed to reach the Sweet 16, joining Florida Gulf Coast (2013) and Oral Roberts (2021).

The tournament also saw several outstanding performances by those players projected to be drafted in the NBA this year. The Big Dance can often help prospects put their names on the map and improve their draft stock, and that was once again the case this year.

With the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament complete, Rookie Wire took a look at several of the top performances by players and teams from the first four days of action.

No. 15 seed Saint Peter's

Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Of course, the story of the weekend was the play of Saint Peter’s.

The 15-seeded Peacocks strutted into the NCAA Tournament and first stunned No. 2 seed Kentucky. Daryl Banks III scored a team-high 27 points in that win while Doug Edert had 15 of his 20 points in the second half and overtime session to knock off the Wildcats.

After beating Kentucky, Saint Peter’s then turned to No. 7 seed Murray State. Edert once again came up big late, scoring 10 of his 13 points in the final minutes. KC Ndefo also stepped up with 17 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks.

First Sweet 16 in program history for No. 15 Saint Peter's. This is what it's all about 🙏 pic.twitter.com/xiVw9K3sEa — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 20, 2022

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Timme has had two outstanding performances for the Bulldogs as they opened the tournament over the weekend. He started off with a 32-point and 13-rebound effort on Thursday over 16-seed Georgia State and then had 25 points and 14 rebounds versus 9-seed Memphis.

Story continues

He came alive in the second half on Saturday as the Bulldogs trailed by 10 points at the intermission. In what could have been his final college game, Timme scored 21 points in the half as Gonzaga advanced to their seventh straight Sweet 16.

Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

While Timme led the way, Chet Holmgren also had a legendary performance on Thursday in a first-round win over Georgia State. The 7-footer recorded 19 points, 17 rebounds, seven blocked shots, five assists and two assists in No. 1 seed Gonzaga’s win. He was the first player to record at least 15 points, 15 rebounds, five blocks and five assists in the NCAA Tournament since blocks became an official stat in 1986.

Jaden Ivey, Purdue

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Ivey, a projected first-round pick in the NBA draft this year, was outstanding for No. 3 seed Purdue in its first two wins of the NCAA Tournament. He scored 22 points, including 18 in the first half, on Friday in a win over 14-seeded Yale.

The sophomore followed that performance up by recording 18 points on Sunday in a win over No. 6 seed Texas. He drained two 3-pointers in the final minutes to seal the victory for Purdue to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2019.

Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Mathurin had perhaps the top performance of the weekend after scoring 30 points to lead the Wildcats to an overtime win over TCU. He hit the game-tying 3-pointer with just 13 seconds left in regulation and scored 20 points combined in the second half and overtime session to send Arizona to the Sweet 16.

The Pac 12 Player of the Year also added eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in 41 minutes. He became just the sixth Arizona player with a 30-point game in the NCAA Tournament and the first since Derrick Williams in 2011. It was his third career 30-point game. He also threw down the dunk of the tournament thus far.

Jabari Smith Jr., Auburn

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The SEC Freshman of the Year came out of the gate on fire on Friday to lead the second-seeded Tigers to a first-round win over Jacksonville State. Smith produced a team-high 20 points, 14 rebounds and four assists and joined Charles Barkley as the only two Tigers players with 20 points and 10 rebounds in a tournament debut.

He also had the dunk of the tournament at the time of the win:

Unfortunately, Smith and the Tigers were unable to continue their stay in the tournament after losing to 10th-seeded Miami on Sunday. Smith had 10 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots but struggled from the field, shooting just 3-of-16.

Despite the second-round loss, Smith is still in the discussion to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft this year.

Miami Hurricanes

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The 10-seed Hurricanes pulled off an impressive 79-61 win over No. 2 seed Auburn on Sunday to advance to the Sweet 16. Isaiah Wong scored a team-high 21 points while Kameron McGusty had 20 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals. Charlie Moore also neared a triple-double in the win with 15 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and three steals.

Miami head coach Jim Larrañaga also provided perhaps the quote of the weekend after it was revealed that Charles Barkley would take his shirt off if Auburn won.

“I listened to Charles Barkley tell the CBS crew that if Auburn won, he’d take off his shirt. And I thought to myself, no one wants to see that, Chuck.” – Jim Larrañaga 🤣 pic.twitter.com/fgHqH85IKo — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 21, 2022

Wong, who became the first player in program history with 20 points in each of his first two tournament games, also made the highlight reel with a monster dunk over Jabari Smith Jr. in the first half.

ISAIAH WONG GOING STRONG! 😤 What a poster dunk for Miami #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/elMhHCzzZ3 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 21, 2022

The Hurricanes will now advance to play 11-seed Iowa State on Friday.

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

While Kentucky suffered a stunning loss to Saint Peter’s, Oscar Tshiebwe showed precisely why he was voted an All-American this season after producing 30 points, 16 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocked shots on Thursday.

Tshiebwe entered the tournament projected to be a second-round pick this year and gave plenty of reason to believe his stock could improve in the pre-draft process. He is undecided on his future at the moment but gave a performance for the ages in a disappointing loss by the Wildcats.

1

1