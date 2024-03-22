Advertisement

NCAA Tournament results: Updates for every NCAA Tournament game today

Ayrton Ostly, USA TODAY
LEFT: Mark Sears (1) of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates an overtime victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks. (Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images) RIGHT: Charleston forward Ante Brzovic drives to the basket in the CAA tournament title game. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
The 2024 NCAA Tournament started with a bang as multiple double-digit seeds pulled an upset on the first day of action. The first round continues today with 16 games across all four regions of March Madness.

Here's the schedule and latest results from those matchups:

East Region

No. 9 Northwestern 77, No. 8 Florida Atlantic 65

Ryan Langborg and Boo Buie combined for a 49 points - including 7-of-18 shooting from three-point range - for Northwestern's second March Madness win in as many years.

No. 5 San Diego State 69, No. 12 UAB 65

Jaedon LeDee had a game-high 32 points for the defending NCAA Tournament runner-up Aztecs.

No. 1 UConn (31-3) vs. No. 16 Stetson (22-12)

Tip off: 2:45 p.m. ET on CBS

No. 4 Auburn (27-7) vs. No. 13 Yale (22-9)

Tip off: 4:15 p.m. ET on TNT

South Region

No. 2 Marquette 87, Western Kentucky 69

Marquette moves on to the second round for the second year in a row behind Kam Jones' game-high 28 points.

No. 7 Florida (24-11) vs. No. 10 Colorado (25-10)

Tip off: 4:30 p.m. ET on TBS

No. 8 Nebraska (23-10) vs. No. 9 Texas A&M (20-14)

Tip off: 6:50 p.m. ET on TNT

No. 4 Duke (24-8) vs. No. 13 Vermont (28-6)

Tip off: 7:10 p.m. ET on CBS

No. 1 Houston (30-4) vs. No. 16 Longwood (21-13)

Tip off: 9:20 p.m. ET on TNT

No. 5 Wisconsin (22-13) vs. No. 12 James Madison (31-3)

Tip off: 9:40 p.m. ET on CBS

Midwest Region

No. 1 Purdue (29-4) vs. No. 16 Grambling (21-14)

Tip off: 7:25 p.m. ET on TBS

No. 8 Utah State (27-6) vs. No. 9 TCU (21-12)

Tip off: 9:55 p.m. ET on TBS

West Region

No. 3 Baylor 92, No. 14 Colgate 67

Four Bears starters scored in double figures led by Jalen Bridges with 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting (5-of-8 from three-point range).

No. 6 Clemson (21-11) vs. No. 11 New Mexico (26-9)

Tip off: 3:10 p.m. ET on truTV

No. 4 Alabama (21-11) vs. No. 13 College of Charleston (27-7)

Tip off: 7:35 p.m. ET on truTV

No. 5 Saint Mary's (26-7) vs. No. 12 Grand Canyon (29-4)

Tip off: 10:05 p.m. ET on truTV

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: March Madness results: Updates for every Friday game