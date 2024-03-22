NCAA Tournament results: Updates for every NCAA Tournament game today

LEFT: Mark Sears (1) of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates an overtime victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks. (Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images) RIGHT: Charleston forward Ante Brzovic drives to the basket in the CAA tournament title game. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

The 2024 NCAA Tournament started with a bang as multiple double-digit seeds pulled an upset on the first day of action. The first round continues today with 16 games across all four regions of March Madness.

Here's the schedule and latest results from those matchups:

NCAA Tournament winners and losers: Kentucky's upset loss highlights awful day for SEC

East Region

Ryan Langborg and Boo Buie combined for a 49 points - including 7-of-18 shooting from three-point range - for Northwestern's second March Madness win in as many years.

Jaedon LeDee had a game-high 32 points for the defending NCAA Tournament runner-up Aztecs.

Tip off: 2:45 p.m. ET on CBS

Tip off: 4:15 p.m. ET on TNT

South Region

Marquette moves on to the second round for the second year in a row behind Kam Jones' game-high 28 points.

Tip off: 4:30 p.m. ET on TBS

Tip off: 6:50 p.m. ET on TNT

Tip off: 7:10 p.m. ET on CBS

Tip off: 9:20 p.m. ET on TNT

Tip off: 9:40 p.m. ET on CBS

Midwest Region

Tip off: 7:25 p.m. ET on TBS

Tip off: 9:55 p.m. ET on TBS

West Region

Four Bears starters scored in double figures led by Jalen Bridges with 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting (5-of-8 from three-point range).

Tip off: 3:10 p.m. ET on truTV

Tip off: 7:35 p.m. ET on truTV

Tip off: 10:05 p.m. ET on truTV

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: March Madness results: Updates for every Friday game