NCAA Tournament results: Updates for every NCAA Tournament game today
The 2024 NCAA Tournament started with a bang as multiple double-digit seeds pulled an upset on the first day of action. The first round continues today with 16 games across all four regions of March Madness.
Here's the schedule and latest results from those matchups:
NCAA Tournament winners and losers: Kentucky's upset loss highlights awful day for SEC
East Region
No. 9 Northwestern 77, No. 8 Florida Atlantic 65
Ryan Langborg and Boo Buie combined for a 49 points - including 7-of-18 shooting from three-point range - for Northwestern's second March Madness win in as many years.
No. 5 San Diego State 69, No. 12 UAB 65
Jaedon LeDee had a game-high 32 points for the defending NCAA Tournament runner-up Aztecs.
No. 1 UConn (31-3) vs. No. 16 Stetson (22-12)
Tip off: 2:45 p.m. ET on CBS
No. 4 Auburn (27-7) vs. No. 13 Yale (22-9)
Tip off: 4:15 p.m. ET on TNT
South Region
No. 2 Marquette 87, Western Kentucky 69
Marquette moves on to the second round for the second year in a row behind Kam Jones' game-high 28 points.
No. 7 Florida (24-11) vs. No. 10 Colorado (25-10)
Tip off: 4:30 p.m. ET on TBS
No. 8 Nebraska (23-10) vs. No. 9 Texas A&M (20-14)
Tip off: 6:50 p.m. ET on TNT
No. 4 Duke (24-8) vs. No. 13 Vermont (28-6)
Tip off: 7:10 p.m. ET on CBS
No. 1 Houston (30-4) vs. No. 16 Longwood (21-13)
Tip off: 9:20 p.m. ET on TNT
No. 5 Wisconsin (22-13) vs. No. 12 James Madison (31-3)
Tip off: 9:40 p.m. ET on CBS
Midwest Region
No. 1 Purdue (29-4) vs. No. 16 Grambling (21-14)
Tip off: 7:25 p.m. ET on TBS
No. 8 Utah State (27-6) vs. No. 9 TCU (21-12)
Tip off: 9:55 p.m. ET on TBS
West Region
No. 3 Baylor 92, No. 14 Colgate 67
Four Bears starters scored in double figures led by Jalen Bridges with 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting (5-of-8 from three-point range).
No. 6 Clemson (21-11) vs. No. 11 New Mexico (26-9)
Tip off: 3:10 p.m. ET on truTV
No. 4 Alabama (21-11) vs. No. 13 College of Charleston (27-7)
Tip off: 7:35 p.m. ET on truTV
No. 5 Saint Mary's (26-7) vs. No. 12 Grand Canyon (29-4)
Tip off: 10:05 p.m. ET on truTV
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: March Madness results: Updates for every Friday game