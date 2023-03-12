NCAA tournament records: Who has won the most championships, made the most Final Fours and more

John Wooden led UCLA to 10 of its 11 NCAA tournament championships, dominating the period of the mid-1960s to the mid-1970s. (AP Photo/File)

The NCAA tournament has been contested since 1939, expanding several times in that span to its current 68-team field. Here's a sampling of NCAA tournament and Final Four records:

Who has won the most NCAA tournament championships?

UCLA has won 11 men’s basketball titles. The Bruins cut down the nets in 1964, 1965, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1975 and 1995.

Which school has made the most NCAA tournament appearances?

Kentucky has qualified for the NCAA tournament a whopping 59 times. North Carolina is next with 50 appearances, followed by Kansas (49), UCLA (48) and Duke (44).

[Free bracket contests for men's & women's tourneys for shot at $25K]

Which school has made the most Final Four appearances?

North Carolina holds the record with 21 Final Four appearances, followed by UCLA (18), Duke and Kentucky (17 apiece), Kansas (16) and Michigan State and Ohio State (10 apiece).

Which coach has won the most NCAA tournament championships?

UCLA’s “Wizard of Westwood” John Wooden holds the coaches’ record for NCAA championships with 10. Next is Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski (5), followed by Kentucky’s Adolph Rupp (4), North Carolina’s Roy Williams, UConn’s Jim Calhoun and Indiana’s Bob Knight (3 apiece).

How many times has a No. 1 seed won the NCAA tournament?

Since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985, one of the four regional No. 1 seeds has won it 23 times.

What is the lowest seed to win the national championship?

No. 8 is the lowest seed to win the men’s tournament, accomplished by Villanova in 1985 with a 68-66 win over Georgetown in the final.

Villanova's Ed Pinckney celebrating with teammates after the Wildcats scored one of the greatest upsets in NCAA tournament history, toppling Georgetown and Patrick Ewing in the 1986 final. (AP Photo/Gary Landers, File)

What is the lowest seed to advance to the Final Four?

No. 11 is the lowest seed to make the Final Four, and it has happened five times: LSU in 1986, George Mason in 2006, VCU in 2011, Loyola Chicago in 2018 and UCLA in 2021.

Who has scored the most points in a single NCAA tournament game?

Notre Dame’s Austin Carr holds the record for single-game points scored with a 61-point effort in the Irish’s 121-82 win over Ohio State in the opening round.