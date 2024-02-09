NCAA Tournament projections for Auburn basketball with home stretch of season looming

AUBURN — After going 21 contests without a Quadrant 1 victory, Auburn basketball has now won back-to-back games of that variety.

The Tigers came back from down 13 points at Ole Miss on Feb. 3 and followed up with an 18-point thrashing of Alabama in Neville Arena on Wednesday. Auburn is up to No. 7 in the NET rankings and is No. 4 in KenPom. The Tigers are the only team in the country with adjusted offensive and defensive efficiencies in the top 10.

Here are a few of the latest projections for where Auburn will land in the NCAA Tournament:

Auburn basketball NCAA Tournament projections by USA Today

Paul Myerberg, Erick Smith and Eddie Timanus dropped their latest projections Friday morning, and they've got the Tigers as a No. 4 seed in the Brooklyn pod. Auburn would have to play No. 13 Cornell in this scenario. The Big Red are undefeated in conference play this season and boast a 17-3 overall record.

ESPN

The Tigers are at the top of the 4-seed line in Joe Lunardi's predictions, tabbed as the No. 13 overall team in the field. Auburn is narrowly ranked above No. 14 Baylor, No. 15 Duke and No. 16 Dayton.

Auburn Tigers forward Jaylin Williams (2) celebrates his dunk with guard Tre Donaldson (3) as Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Auburn Tigers lead Alabama Crimson Tide 55-41 at halftime.

NCAA

Andy Katz has Auburn slotted as a No. 4 seed in the South region with a projected matchup with No. 13 McNeese State. The Cowboys have won 15 of their last 16 games and are rated by KenPom as the No. 78 team in the country.

"Wow. How about that matchup? Bruce Pearl-Will Wade. Old Auburn-LSU," Katz said of his prediction. "Shahada Wells for McNeese, (Johni) Broome for Auburn. I know different positions, but still big-time talents. That would be quite a matchup at the 4-13."

Wells, a 6-foot guard, is averaging a career-best 18 points per game on 49.8% shooting this season. He's also logging 4.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

1-3-1 Sports

Auburn is a No. 3 seed in the projections 1-3-1 Sports dropped Thursday, joined in the line by Baylor, Iowa State and Wisconsin. The top eight overall teams in the predictions are Purdue, UConn, Houston, Arizona, North Carolina, Tennessee, Marquette and Kansas.

