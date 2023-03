Associated Press

Eric Musselman and his players rushed across the floor at the final buzzer to celebrate with their joyfully delirious friends from Arkansas. Kansas' national title defense ended in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday when Arkansas' Ricky Council IV made five free throws in the closing seconds and the eighth-seeded Razorbacks beat the No. 1 seed Jayhawks 72-71. It’s really hard to beat defending champions, No. 1 seed.