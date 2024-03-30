NCAA tournament preview | Connecticut vs. Illinois; 5:09 p.m. Saturday

Mar. 30—Celebrate with a News-Gazette front page poster here

LINEUPS

Illinois (29-8)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G/F Marcus Domask Gr. 6-6 15.8 Waupun, Wis.

G Terrence Shannon Jr. Sr. 6-6 23.5 Chicago

G/F Ty Rodgers So. 6-6 6.3 Saginaw, Mich.

F Quincy Guerrier Gr. 6-8 9.6 Montreal

F Coleman Hawkins Sr. 6-10 12.3 Sacramento, Calif.

➜ FYI: Hawkins wasn't thrilled with his performance in Illinois' run to the Big Ten tournament title. The Illini forward felt like he could have made more shots. And he has in three NCAA tournament games. After putting up 12 points, six rebounds and three assists in the Sweet 16, Hawkins' tournament averages stand at 11 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He's shooting 52 percent overall and 47 percent from three-point range in that span.

Off the bench

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G Justin Harmon Gr. 6-4 5.6 Chicago

F/C Dain Dainja R-Jr. 6-9 6.3 Brooklyn Park, Minn.

G Luke Goode Jr. 6-7 5.9 Fort Wayne, Ind.

Connecticut (34-3)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G Tristen Newton Gr. 6-5 15.3 El Paso, Texas

G Cam Spencer Gr. 6-4 14.5 Davidsonville, Md.

G Stephon Castle Fr. 6-6 10.9 Covington, Ga.

F Alex Karaban R-So. 6-8 13.6 Southborough, Mass.

C Donovan Clingan So. 7-2 12.6 Bristol, Conn.

➜ FYI: Spencer is the only player on the UConn roster to have previously played against Illinois, doing so in his lone season at Rutgers in 2022-23. He had two points in 26 minutes in the Scarlet Knights' 69-60 loss to the Illini on Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign.

Off the bench

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G Hassan Diarra Sr. 6-2 6.0 Queens, N.Y.

G Solomon Ball Fr. 6-3 3.5 Leesburg, Va.

F Samson Johnson Jr. 6-10 5.3 Lome, Togo

Details

➜ Site: TD Garden (19,156); Boston.

➜ Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WDWS 93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WPXN 104.9-FM, WDAN-1490-AM and WDNL 102.1-FM.

➜ TV: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Dan Bonner and Stan Van Gundy (analysis) and Andy Katz (sideline reports) will have the call on TBS/truTV.

➜ Series: UConn leads 2-1.

➜ Last meeting: UConn won 71-56 on Dec. 27, 1994, in Hartford, Conn. Shelly Clark scored a game-high 18 points for Illinois, but the eighth-ranked Huskies had three players in double figures — led by Doron Shaffer's 17 — and two more with nine points.

➜ FYI: Illinois is 5-4 in its previous nine Elite Eight appearances with wins in 1949, 1951, 1952 (post-World War II belonged to the Illini), 1989 and 2005.

Illinois in good spot ahead of Elite Eight

Illinois is the underdog for the second straight game in Boston heading into Saturday's Elite Eight matchup with reigning national champion Connecticut. The Illini wound up a 11/2-point underdog in their Sweet 16 matchup against Iowa State — what wound up a 72-69 Illinois victory — and enter Saturday's game as an early 81/2-point underdog to the Huskies. It's a spot Illinois has occupied infrequently this season. It's also apparently of no concern to the Illini. "I feel like there's no pressure on us," Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins said Friday afternoon. "I feel like it's another game. We're going to prepare the same way. We're going to practice the same way. We're going to go about film the same way. So it's no pressure for us. I feel confident. I feel comfortable."

Taking advantage of size at all positions

That Illinois can trot out a starting lineup with every player at least 6-foot-6 has been an advantage this season. One the Illini have tried to exploit with Marcus Domask running "booty ball" against smaller guards. That size — plus the right amount of assertiveness and physicality — helped Illinois overwhelm Iowa State early in Thursday's Sweet 16 matchup. The Illini won't have quite the same size advantage against UConn, but it's something they still want to make the most of in the Elite Eight. "UConn is a really good team, so our size and versatility help us," Domask said. "They beat a lot of teams on the boards. They get a lot of second-chance points. We've got to play really physical and keep them off the boards to give ourselves a chance."

Not much changed in Storrs

UConn made its NCAA championship run last season as a No. 4 seed. Then lost Jordan Hawkins, Andre Jackson and Adama Sanogo to the NBA. That's the top two scorers in Sanogo and Hawkins and perhaps the most versatile player on the roster in Jackson out the door. All the Huskies have done since is win the Big East regular-season and tournament titles and blitz teams in the NCAA tournament. "Last year we had the same format — defense, rebounding, sharing the ball — that got us to a national championship," UConn guard Tristen Newton said. "We carried that over to this year and have had a successful year. I don't see many differences besides the players. We do the same routine, do the same scout and prepare the same."

The News-Gazette's pick

Connecticut 89, Illinois 83

Exactly one team has played UConn close in the last three weeks. St. John's is the outlier, losing to the Huskies 95-90 during a Big East tournament semifinal game on March 15 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Everyone else? It's basically been a blowout. UConn has won its three NCAA tournament games by an average of nearly 29 points. Northwestern got the closest. The Wildcats only lost by 17 in the second round, ending their season with a 75-58 loss this past Sunday in Brooklyn, N.Y. Does UConn in the Final Four feel inevitable? Yes. Will Illinois provide the Huskies' their toughest challenge? Also yes. (N-G prediction record: 33-4)