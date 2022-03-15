NCAA Tournament: Predicting how far each SEC team will advance

The NCAA Tournament will begin Tuesday with First Four games in Dayton, Ohio.

Two more First Four games will be played Wednesday.

The Southeastern Conference has six teams in the field of 68, including SEC Tournament champion Tennessee.

No. 3 seed Tennessee (26-7) will play Longwood (27-6), the Big South Tournament Champion, in the South region.

Auburn, the SEC regular season champion, is the No. 2 seed in the Midwest region. LSU joins Auburn in the Midwest region as a No. 6 seed.

Kentucky is the No. 2 seed in the East region, while Alabama and Arkansas were placed in the West.

The Razorbacks are seeded fourth, while Alabama is fourth.

Prior to the start of the NCAA Tournament, Vols Wire projects how far each SEC team will advance.

Projections are listed below.

Alabama: First round

Dec 29, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jahvon Quinerly (13) drives to the basket against Tennessee Volunteers guard Santiago Vescovi (25) during the second half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas: Sweet 16

Mar 5, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) moves the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn: Elite Eight

Auburn forward Jabari Smith (10) works for a shot as he is defended by Auburn guard K.D. Johnson (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Kentucky: Sweet 16

Mar 12, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Uros Plavsic (33) defends Kentucky Wildcats guard Sahvir Wheeler (2) during the first half at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

LSU: Second round

Jan 22, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; LSU Tigers guard Eric Gaines (2) shoots the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee: Sweet 16

Head coach Rick Barnes of the Tennessee Volunteers cuts the net in celebration for defeating the Texas A&M Aggies 65-50 in the Championship game of the SEC Men’s Tournament at Amalie Arena on March 13, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

