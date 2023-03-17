NCAA Tournament - Pitt knocks out Iowa St. after Cyclone shooting woes
Yahoo Sports college basketball writer Nick Bromberg recaps 11-seed Pittsburgh’s victory over 6-seed Iowa State in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.
Iowa State had all kinds of trouble putting the ball in the basket in Friday's NCAA Tournament game against Pittsburgh.
Kennesaw State head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim speaks after the 13th-seeded Owls were eliminated in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.
Yahoo Sports college basketball writer Krysten Peek takes you through 7-seed Northwestern’s victory over 10-seed Boise State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Stephen Curry offers a simple answer for all the back and forth between his four-time NBA champion Golden State Warriors and the upstart Memphis Grizzlies over the past two seasons. The Warriors don't have the same history with the Grizzlies that they do with say, the Cavaliers. “Just a team that is tough to beat,” Curry said about the Grizzlies.
Sizing up what the Dolphins will miss as Mike Gesicki leaves (yards, laughs), how the Patriots might use him (WR?) and where I was so wrong about him.
Yahoo Sports college basketball writer Nick Bromberg recaps the 3-seed Muskateers’ first round victory in the Midwest region, holding off the 14-seed Owls thanks to a block by Jack Nunge in the final seconds.
Look back at this wild last-second Hail Mary from newly acquired D.J. Moore and P.J. Walker during last season.
Crystal Palace sacked manager Patrick Vieira on Friday after a miserable run of one win in 14 Premier League games sucked them into a relegation battle.Vieira, who won three Premier League titles as a player with the Gunners, previously managed New York City and Nice.
The Bears traded away the No. 1 pick in the draft to the Panthers in large part because they got wide receiver DJ Moore back.
Fairleigh Dickinson's basketball team was feeling pretty good about itself after Wednesday's 84-61 First Four win over Texas Southern.
Wolfpack, Bluejays battled back and forth in their first-round NCAA Tournament game in Denver, but Ryan Kalkbrenner was too much for NC State to handle in 72-63 Creighton win.
The NCAA tournament brackets are here.
The Jets want Aaron Rodgers. Aaron Rodgers wants the Jets. The Packers don’t want Aaron Rodgers. This should be easy to resolve, right? It’s not. The Packers want a lot for Rodgers. They want more than they should, frankly. The Jets believe the Packers are being unreasonable. Per multiple sources, the Packers want a first-round pick [more]
Matt Harmon is joined by Fantasy Life's Dwain McFarland to look at all of the biggest moves from Wednesday and Thursday, starting off with a deep-dive on the Jets offense with Aaron Rodgers at the helm.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo took his frustration out on a clipboard during his teams NCAA Tournament win against USC.
That whole Run it Back approach didn’t work out so well a couple of years ago. This one is much more sound, writes columnist Sam McDowell.
LeBron's injured foot is expected to be re-evaluated at the end of the month.
Pressure comes with expectations. Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd understands that now after losing to 15-seeded Princeton.
More than 70% of women's NCAA tournament brackets were eliminated after just two games on Friday, too.
The Eagles signed a backup quarterback, someone former coach Chip Kelly tried hard to trade for in 2015.