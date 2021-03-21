NCAA Tournament: Is Ohio a one-game wonder or Cinderella candidate?

SportsPulse: Ohio provided a massive bracket busting moment this March Madness taking down defending champs in Virginia. Our college basketball expert Scott Gleeson determines if they're one game wonders or true Cinderella candidates.

Recommended Stories

  • No. 13 Ohio shocks No. 4 Virginia 62-58, knocks out men's NCAA Tournament defending champion

    The Cavaliers, removed from the ACC tournament last Friday due to a positive test, weren’t able to practice until their quarantine lifted Thursday.

  • Ohio beats defending champ Virginia in nail-biting finish

    Yahoo Sports' Krysten Peek reacts to #13 Ohio defeating #4 Virginia in an extremely close first round matchup.

  • Joshua Langford: 'It's my last college basketball game for Michigan State'

    Senior Joshua Langford said he played his final game for Michigan State basketball after the Spartans' 86-80 OT loss to UCLA in the NCAA tournament.

  • GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players on North Texas

    INDIANAPOLIS — No. 4 Purdue's season ended painfully with a 78-69 overtime loss to No. 13 North Texas in an NCAA first-round game.Afterward, Purdue coach Matt Painter and players Jaden Ivey, Mason Gillis and Trevion Williams met with the media to discuss the game.

  • March Madness updates: The scores and moments you need to know from Saturday at men's NCAA Tournament

    March Madness and the men's NCAA Tournament continue Saturday with 16 more games in the first round. Follow along for updates, reaction and analysis.

  • Tiger Tipoff Preview: Oklahoma

    We take a look at the keys, lineups and matchups for Missouri's NCAA Tournament first-round matchup against Oklahoma.

  • How good is Ohio? Three reasons the Cinderella can go on deep March Madness run

    Ohio has the firepower and momentum – having won 10 of 11 – to knock off Creighton, a No. 5 seed that barely avoided an upset to UC Santa Barbara.

  • Oklahoma slips past former Big 12 rival Missouri in NCAAs

    Trying to defend a three-point lead with under 6 seconds left, Oklahoma's Elijah Harkless played it perfectly. Harkless fouled Missouri's Drew Buggs as he dribbled, putting him at the line with 2.1 seconds remaining — which wasn't enough — and the Sooners slipped by the ninth-seeded Tigers to win 72-68 on Saturday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said his strategy is always to foul up three in the final 6 seconds of a game.

  • UFC 260 title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega postponed due to COVID-19

    UFC 260 is down a title fight after Alex Volkanovski announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

  • Derek Brunson: ‘We’re gonna get Holland to that breaking point’

    There are plenty of people within the MMA community that take Derek Brunson for granted, but they’re wrong for doing so. Regardless, Brunson is not concerned with whether or not he is being underestimated against Kevin Holland in the main event of UFC Vegas 22. “It doesn’t really matter to me. I haven’t really been focused on all that stuff,” Brunson said. “My focus for this camp has been preparation and worrying about myself. I’m ranked number seven, he’s ranked number ten. He’s trying to take my spot, so it’s just business to me.” Brunson has fought the who’s who in the middleweight division. Names like Anderson Silva, Jacare Souza, Lyoto Machida, Yoel Romero, Robert Whittaker, and of course, the reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. He’s also enjoying a three-fight winning streak, most recently notching an impressive TKO victory over middleweight upstart Edmen Shahbazyan in August of 2020. He faces a similar challenge in Holland, a young and hungry up and coming fighter with superstar potential. But perhaps Holland has a little more personality than Shahbazyan. Derek Brunson cracks Edmen Shahbazyan at UFC Vegas 5 UFC Vegas 22 Live Results: Brunson vs. Holland Derek Brunson intends to simply break Kevin Holland Holland shared that he has been frequently messaging Brunson over social media but to his dismay, has not gotten any responses from Brunson. Brunson refuses to pay any mind to Holland’s attempts to antagonize him. “Kevin Holland’s just a class clown. So I let him do his thing,” Brunson said. “He’s trying to be funny, but it doesn’t matter. You can talk; you can not talk. You can be silent; you can be outspoken. But I’m coming to knock people out. I’m coming to get finishes. So that’s not going to change one way or another.” Despite Holland’s antics, Brunson also provided some analysis of what he brings to the fight. “He’s rangy; he’s long. He comes to get it; he’s aggressive. But he’s breakable,” Brunson said. “We’re gonna get him to that breaking point and get the job done.” Brunson is deserving of an opponent above his rank with a win at UFC Vegas 22. He’s spent the past few fights of his fighting up and comers. With a victory over Holland, Brunson is more than capable of positioning himself for a fight that can propel him into the top 5 or even title contention. UFC Vegas 22: Brunson vs. Holland Preview Show (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • LeBron James out indefinitely after injuring ankle

    Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James sustained a right ankle injury early in the second quarter of Saturday's 99-94 loss to the visiting Atlanta Hawks. ESPN reported that James has a high ankle sprain and is out indefinitely. A Lakers sideline reporter confirmed the report.

  • Lakers LeBron James to miss time with ankle injury

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James said he was hurting "inside and out" after suffering a right ankle injury on Saturday that will sideline him, but he vowed to return soon. James grabbed his ankle and rolled on the floor in pain after colliding with Atlanta's Solomon Hill while battling for a loose ball during the second quarter of the Lakers game against the Hawks. The 36-year-old MVP candidate was diagnosed with a high right ankle sprain and will be out indefinitely, the Athletic reported.

  • Dolphins reportedly cut former first-round pick Isaiah Wilson three days after trading for him

    Isaiah Wilson may have already run out of chances in the NFL.

  • Tiger Woods returns to video games; will appear in PGA Tour 2K series

    Woods headlined 16 PGA Tour video games for EA Sports from 1998-2013. Now he's returning to video game golf.

  • Sixers president Daryl Morey: NBA 3-pointers should be worth 2.5 points

    The Sixers president wants scoring in the paint to matter again.

  • Former Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky agrees to deal with Bills

    Mitchell Trubisky will back up Josh Allen in Buffalo.

  • Saints lose 6th-round draft pick, get fined $700,000 for violating COVID-19 protocols

    The Saints got in trouble with the league for COVID violations three times in 2020.

  • Despite wanting a top-ranked opponent, Derek Brunson happy to oblige Kevin Holland's call-out

    It wasn’t the fight Brunson wanted, or felt he deserved after upping his winning streak to three after stopping Edmen Shahbazyan, but Brunson is nothing if not practical.

  • Kenny Golladay reportedly signs 4-year, $72 million deal with Giants

    Kenny Golladay will be the Giants' top receiving option for the next few seasons.

  • NBA Fact or Fiction: MVP James Harden, Hall of Famer Chris Webber and trade chip Kyle Lowry

    Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.