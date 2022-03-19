NCAA tournament: No. 11 Michigan upsets No. 3 Tennessee to head to Sweet 16

Michigan is making another NCAA men's tournament run.

The No. 11 Wolverines are in the Sweet 16 for the fifth consecutive NCAA men’s tournament after a 76-68 win over No. 3 Tennessee in the Midwest region.

The Volunteers had plenty of chances late in the second half, including on a made basket by Zakai Zeigler with 1:38 to go that left his hand a fraction of a second after the shot clock expired. Michigan led 68-64 at the time and was able to keep the Volunteers at bay over the final 98 seconds.

Center Hunter Dickinson had 27 points while Eli Brooks had 23 as the Wolverines overcame a five-point halftime deficit. Dickinson sealed the game with 13.2 seconds left as he blocked Kennedy Chandler’s layup attempt with the Wolverines holding a six-point lead.

Tennessee led by six at 60-54 with 8:27 to go in the second half before Michigan put the clamps on defensively and the Volunteers got cold from the field. An and-one by Brooks put the Wolverines up for good at 64-62 with less than 3:30 to go.

The SEC tournament champion Volunteers went cold at such a poor time. Tennessee was just 2-of-17 from three as the team shot over 50% from inside the arc.

Michigan is in the Sweet 16 for the fifth consecutive tournament. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Michigan's improbable Sweet 16 journey

Michigan hasn’t lost on the first weekend of the NCAA tournament since 2016 when the Wolverines were a No. 11 seed. And this is, by far, the most improbable of the Wolverines’ last five tournament runs.

UM has been a No. 7, No. 3, No. 2 and No. 1 seed in each of the last four NCAA tournaments. The Wolverines squeaked into the NCAA tournament in 2022 after a tumultuous end to the season with coach Juwan Howard’s suspension. Howard was banned for the end of the regular season after an altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff in the handshake line.

On Saturday, Howard was consoling star Tennessee freshman Kennedy Chandler in the handshake line as the impact of the end of the Vols’ season hit Chandler.

After the game, @umichbball Head Coach Juwan Howard comforted Tennessee's Kennedy Chandler. pic.twitter.com/RHTLTdK3Xy — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 20, 2022

After a loss in the Big Ten tournament, Michigan was 17-14 entering the NCAA tournament. The Wolverines got into the tournament on the strength of wins over teams like Purdue, Iowa, Michigan State and Ohio State and easily dispatched No. 6 seed Colorado State in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday.

Now the Wolverines could end up facing Ohio State again if the Buckeyes can pull an upset on Sunday. No. 7 Ohio State faces No. 2 Villanova on Sunday. If Ohio State wins, the two longtime rivals will meet in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1992 when Michigan and Ohio State met in the Elite Eight.