NCAA Tournament - Midwest Region bracket breakdown
Yahoo Sports college basketball writer Nick Bromberg gives his first-look breakdown of the Midwest Region of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket.
Duke basketball is set to learn its March Madness fate. Here’s where the Dlue Devils' 2023 NCAA Tournament resume stands on Selection Sunday.
The reward of the regular season is to earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and for the first time in 27 years Purdue has earned one. The Boilermakers are the No. 1 seed in the East Region and will open the 2023 NCAA Tournament in Columbus at Nationwide Arena, the home of the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets. As for the region itself, it will have a lot of familiar faces when it comes to Purdue’s history in the NCAA tournament.
Houston over Kansas and Texas A&M's seeding were among the selection committee's most controversial decisions, as was one bubble team's inclusion in the field at all.
Iona avoided an upset in the MAAC tourney and got the auto bid.
The Warriors were on the brink of disaster until Steph Curry saved the day with a fourth-quarter flurry, followed by clutch shots in overtime.
The 68-team NCAA women's basketball tournament is set. Get your printable bracket here and make your March Madness picks now.
Alabama and South Carolina scored the No. 1 overall seeds in the men's and women's tournaments.
The Crimson Tide are seeking their first NCAA championship.
The women's NCAA tournament bracket is here.
The 2023 NCAA Mens Basketball Tournament bracket has been revealed. Here's the full bracket and schedule for the 68-team tournament.
A few things stood out from a betting perspective after the NCAA tournament bracket was released.
The No. 1 seeds: South Carolina, Indiana, Virginia Tech and Stanford.
Heres how the womens edition of 2023 March Madness is arranged following Selection Sundays bracket reveal.
South Carolina will be a heavy favorite to win its third national championship in this month's NCAA Tournament.
Donte DiVincenzo's defense had him on the court for the majority of the fourth quarter and all of overtime vs. the Bucks. His offense is just as important.
Brock Purdy might not receive full clearance for another six months, but one Bay Area surgeon suggests that could be a positive for the 49ers quarterback.
Steph Curry expressed his support for Andrew Wiggins, who has been away from the team for an extended period of time due to a family matter.
Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani hit his first home run of the World Baseball Classic in Sunday's win over Australia, then warned quarter-final opponents Italy that his unbeaten team "can score runs from anywhere".Ohtani said that hitting a home run at the tournament had been "a dream since childhood" and warned that he is not the only threat in a Japan team packed with talent.
Here are all of the teams that have automatically qualified for the men's and women's college basketball tournaments.
Felton Spencer played in the league for 12 seasons before he retired in 2002.