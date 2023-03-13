NCAA Tournament - Midwest Region bracket breakdown

Boiler Upload

The reward of the regular season is to earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and for the first time in 27 years Purdue has earned one. The Boilermakers are the No. 1 seed in the East Region and will open the 2023 NCAA Tournament in Columbus at Nationwide Arena, the home of the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets. As for the region itself, it will have a lot of familiar faces when it comes to Purdue’s history in the NCAA tournament.