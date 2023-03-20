NCAA Tournament - Michigan State holds on to upset Marquette, book Tom Izzo’s 15th trip to Sweet 16

Yahoo Sports college basketball writer Nick Bromberg takes you through 7-seed Michigan State’s tough win over 2-seed Marquette in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Video Transcript

NICK BROMBERG: Marquette became the second number two seed to exit the NCAA tournament on the first weekend with a 69-60 loss to Michigan State on Sunday. Michigan State's Tyson Walker scored 23, and the Spartans survived a brutal shooting performance from deep to advance to their 15th Sweet 16 in Tom Izzo's. Career with the Spartans

Marquette cut Michigan State's lead to one with 3:36 to go at 56-55, but MSU ended the game on a 13 to 5 run from that point as back-to-back layups by Walker and AJ Hoggard meant Marquette never got within a possession over the final two minutes. Michigan State out-rebounded Marquette and also forced 16 turnovers as the Golden Eagles couldn't get anything to fall close to the basket. Marquette made just nine 2-pointers and shot less than 40% from the field despite shooting over 40% from 3 point range.

Marquette looked like a genuine Final Four threat when it won the Big East Tournament but are out of the NCAA tournament on the first weekend for the fourth consecutive time. Marquette has not made it past the first two rounds since an Elite Eight run in 2013 under current Texas A&M Coach Buzz Williams. The elimination also continues a brutal tournament run for Coach Shaka Smart since VCU made the Final Four from the First Four in 2011. Teams coached by Smart have made the NCAA tournament nine times since that Final Four, yet haven't gotten past the second round.