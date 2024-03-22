NCAA Tournament: Michigan State basketball vs. North Carolina tip-off time, TV details released

Michigan State basketball is set to face No. 1 seeded North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament’s Round of 32 on Saturday, and we now know when that game will be played. The Spartans will face the Tar Heels at 5:30pm ET on CBS.

Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, and Allie LaForce will be on the call for CBS.

