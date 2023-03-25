NCAA Tournament - Miami shuts down Houston’s potent guards to advance to 2nd-straight Elite 8

Yahoo Sports college basketball writer Krysten Peek takes you through 5-seed Miami’s very impressive 1-seed Houston in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Video Transcript

KYRSTEN PEEK: The Houston Cougars tournament run has come to an end. And it won't be a homecoming in Houston for the Final Four, as number 5 Miami took down the last number 1 seed in the tournament 89 to 75. Miami was in charge from start to finish, as Houston couldn't get any rhythm going on offense with the backcourt powerhouse duo of Jamal Shedd and Marcus Sasser only shooting 3 for 13 from 3-point range.

The Hurricanes only turned the ball over five times. And it was Nijel Pack who shot lights out, converting on 7 of 10 3s, and finishing with 26 points. Junior Isaiah Wong was shifty in the lane, and got to the rim with ease, adding 20 points and 6 rebounds in the win.

This will be the first-ever NCAA tournament without a 1 seed in the Elite Eight, and this is Miami's second straight year advancing to the regional final as they try to keep the magic alive and reach their first Final Four in school history.