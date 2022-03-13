NCAA Tournament men's bracket reveal: Live stream, time, date, how to watch Selection Sunday

It's that time again.

March Madness is in full swing and will culminate on Sunday with the announcement of the 68-team field for the men's NCAA Tournament.

Fans and teams alike will see where their teams are headed and some schools will have their bubble burst and be left out of the field. CBS Sports and Turner Sports are providing live coverage of all 67 games.

In this year's field, there will be 32 automatic qualifiers via winning a conference tournament and the other 36 teams will be at-large selections. Another change to the field is that games will be played at different sites through different rounds, ending at the Final Four at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Last year, the entire tournament was played in Indiana because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Gonzaga players celebrate after defeating Saint Mary's in the West Coast Conference championship game.

Here's everything you need to know for Sunday's telecast:

What time does the Selection Show start?

The telecast will begin Sunday, March 13 at 6 p.m. ET, immediately after the conclusion of the Big Ten tournament championship. Greg Gumbel will be joined in New York by analysts Clark Kellogg and Seth Davis

What TV channel is the Selection Show on?

The reveal of the 68-team field will be announced exclusively on CBS.

How can I watch the Selection Show via live stream?

A livestream can be found on NCAA March Madness Live and Paramount+, a CBS streaming service.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Live stream March Madness Selection Sunday show: Time, TV channel