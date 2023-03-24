NCAA Tournament - Markquis Nowell yelled ‘watch this’ to Isiah Thomas on game-winning alley oop’

Yahoo Sports Videos

Kansas State PG Markquis Nowell said that he shouted “watch this” to Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas before he tossed a half court lob that turned into the game-winning alley oop in the Wildcats’ Sweet 16 win over Michigan State.

Recommended Stories