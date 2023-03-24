NCAA Tournament - Markquis Nowell yelled ‘watch this’ to Isiah Thomas on game-winning alley oop’

Yahoo Sports Videos
Multiple A-list players returned to the NBA hardwood on Wednesday, and they all put on a show. After missing nine games following off-court behavioral concerns, Ja Morant made his return to the Grizzlies, throwing down a massive dunk and scoring 19 points en route to a Memphis win over the Rockets. Luka Dončić dropped 30 points for the Mavericks after missing five games with a hamstring injury, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a strong performance by the Warriors. Nearly four months after suffering a calf injury, Karl-Anthony Towns suited up for the Timberwolves, scoring 22 points in a thrilling one-point victory over the Hawks.