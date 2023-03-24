NCAA Tournament - Markquis Nowell yelled ‘watch this’ to Isiah Thomas on game-winning alley oop’

Associated Press

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida might have had his most enjoyable day in office on Thursday when Japan's winning World Baseball Classic team paid a visit. Kishida was beaming when a gold medal from the winning team was placed around his neck, and he also received a large card in a frame containing each player's signature. “To all the members of Samurai Japan, congratulations on your victory in the WBC,” Kishida said, thanking them for their courtesy visit to his office after their long flight back from the United States.