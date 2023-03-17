NCAA Tournament live updates: Will St. Patrick's Day offer more March Madness upsets?

Welcome to the happy confluence that is the first Friday of March Madness and St. Patrick's Day.

This promising day of cool and fun features 16 men's NCAA Tournament games in the Round of 64 slate. Will there be any more big upsets? On Thursday, No. 15 Princeton stunned No. 2 Arizona and the 13-seeded Paladins of Furman upset No. 4 Virginia.

The first game Friday is at 12:15 p.m. ET between No. 10 USC and No. 7 Michigan State (CBS), and the action won't stop until around midnight on the East Coast with No. 11 Arizona State and No. 6 TCU tipping off at 10:05 p.m. ET (truTV).

Think you have what it takes to beat your friends? Test your college basketball skills (or luck) here with USA TODAY's Survivor Pool. Bookmark our brackets page, too!

BRACKETS: See which teams have advanced

MEN'S NCAA TOURNAMENT: Get your printable bracket here

Winners and losers from Thursday's action

This is what we want on the first day of Madness: Brackets breaking all over the country and double-digit seeds shocking everyone (except themselves, at least if you’re Princeton).

But other top seeds looked dominant — which is what they’re supposed to look like, especially in their first-round games. All of it is coming together to provide an intriguing second round. But first, we’ve got one more whole day of first-round games, which may provide even more chaos.

— Lindsay Schnell

Ranking Friday's games

Curiously, the second day of March Madness features all four of the No. 3 seeds in action, and by extension all of the often compelling No. 6 vs. No. 11 matchups. That’s the area of the bracket where first- and second-round chaos often occurs.

Here’s the list of Friday’s games ranked by how watchable we think they’ll be. But again, keep that remote handy in case unexpected situations develop.

No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Providence No. 8 Memphis vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic No. 5 Saint Mary's vs. No. 12 Virginia Commonwealth No. 6 TCU vs. No. 11 Arizona State No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Southern California

Story continues

— Eddie Timanus

Houston ruins title hopes by playing Marcus Sasser before he was ready

That backfired in spectacular fashion.

Just five days after Marcus Sasser strained his groin in the American Athletic Conference tournament semifinals, he was back in the Cougars’ starting lineup Thursday night. For a first-round game against a No. 16 team.

In a surprise to pretty much no one, Sasser didn't even make it to halftime. Now top-seeded Houston might not make it to the second weekend, let alone to the Final Four in its hometown.

— Nancy Armour

Alabama's biggest opponent may be exhaustion from unending chaos

The athletics director issued a statement at halftime. The most scrutinized 20-year-old in basketball couldn’t make a shot before eventually going to the bench to rest a sore groin. The walk-on nobody had heard of before Wednesday night threatened to sue the New York Times. And the coach is losing his mind on every dribble for two straight hours of a game he didn’t come close to losing.

In other words, it was just another day in Alabama basketball.

— Dan Wolken

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: March Madness live bracket updates: USC-Michigan State tip off Friday