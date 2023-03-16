NCAA Tournament live updates: Let the bracket busting begin as men's March Madness tips off

The first full day of the men's NCAA Tournament begins Thursday with 16 games in the Round of 64 slate. The First Four games on Tuesday and Wednesday technically started the tournament, with No. 11 Pittsburgh, No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson and No. 11 Arizona State advancing to the first round.

The first game Thursday starts at 12:15 p.m. ET between No. 9 West Virginia and No. 8 Maryland (CBS), and the action won't stop until around midnight with No. 15 UNC Asheville and No. 2 UCLA tipping off at 10:05 p.m. ET (truTV).

Five potential NCAA Tournament first-round upsets

It’s hard to pay attention to every team in college basketball throughout the long season that started way back in November, when everybody was still focused on football. And, even when the gridiron action is done, the hardwood teams from big-name conferences snag most of the marquee TV slots. So a lot of you might not know about these so-called mid majors that are about to swoop in and grab their share of the spotlight, if only for a few days, or even the occasional power conference team that limps in as a double-digit seed but hits its stride at the right time. We’re here to help. Here are five candidates to consider strongly to pull off a first-round upset.

— Eddie Timanus

How to watch NCAA Tournament first-round games

Whether it's at home, at a bar or at work, millions of Americans will be tuning in to watch teams make or break their bracket.

CBS and Turner Sports have the broadcasting rights to the men's NCAA Tournament and broadcast games on four channels. Three of them – CBS, TNT and TBS – you may know from broadcasting dozens of other sporting events each year, but the remaining channel, truTV, is one that always eludes basketball fans each year.

Here's where to find TruTV, depending on your cable provider or streaming service, and what games will be on the network:

Alabama clear favorite in South Region

The South Region is loaded. It begins at the top with the overall highest seed, but if Alabama is to make its first Final Four in program history, it will have to navigate a bracket filled with lots of accomplished programs, including four programs with national championship banners hanging in their home arenas.

Two of the three most recent NCAA champs are here, Baylor and Virginia. Arizona, a powerhouse of the ‘90’s, is back in the title hunt. Then there’s Maryland, which cut down the nets early this century and is hoping to make noise as one of the Big Ten’s numerous representatives in the field.

— Eddie Timanus

Defending champion Kansas leads West Region

Good news for the Jayhawks – they wouldn’t have to play Texas again until the Final Four. Even better news – Kansas head coach Bill Self is expected to rejoin the team. He was discharged Sunday from the hospital, where he checked in last week with chest tightness and balance problems. According to doctors, Self had two stents placed in order to treat blocked arteries in his heart.

The No. 2 seed, UCLA, enters the tournament with injury issues. If UCLA hadn’t lost defensive whiz Jaylen Clark to injury in the regular-season finale, there’s a good chance the Bruins would have had a No. 1 seed and a path to the Final Four.

— Josh Peter

Purdue No. 1 in East, but many contenders loom

Purdue is looking to advance to the Final Four for the first time under coach Matt Painter and the first time as a program since 1980. The Boilermakers are built around 7-foot-4 junior center Zach Edey, the favorite for national player of the year.

The East Region doesn't lack for star power: Purdue is joined by No. 2 Marquette, No. 3 Kansas State and No. 4 Tennessee, followed by No. 5 Duke and No. 6 Kentucky.

— Paul Myerberg

Texas A&M, Penn State have little time to bounce back

How can you not like a regional bracket that – if the seedings hold form – will have Texas meeting Texas A&M in the second round and wind its way to Houston, and Texas playing for a spot in a Final Four being held in Houston?

The best first-round matchup in the Midwest?

The Texas A&M-Penn State game pairs teams that had great runs last weekend and have tremendous guard play; but both played Sunday and have to come back and play Thursday. (It also matches the sartorial splendiferousness of Aggies coach Buzz Williams and his suit vests against the quarter-zip-casual Micah Shrewsberry.)

— Steve Berkowitz

