NCAA tournament: Kansas is the new title favorite as 6 teams are at +1000 or better

The only No. 1 seed remaining in the men’s NCAA tournament is the favorite to win the national championship.

The Kansas Jayhawks are at +275 at BetMGM to win the national title after beating Providence 66-61 on Friday night in the Sweet 16. The Jayhawks surpassed Houston as the national title favorite with the win and take on Miami (+2500) in the Elite Eight on Sunday. The Hurricanes knocked off Iowa State on Friday night to prevent an all-Big 12 matchup.

The Cougars became the favorite Thursday night after knocking off Arizona in the Sweet 16. Houston is still the No. 2 favorite at +350 despite entering the tournament as a No. 5 seed. Houston has played some ferocious defense this tournament and takes on Villanova on Saturday in the Elite Eight.

Houston is a 2.5-point favorite against the Wildcats. The Cougars are getting 55% of bets and 62% of the money while the under is a popular play. Nearly two-thirds of bets and two-thirds of the handle is on under 127.5. The total opened at 128.5. Villanova is at +600 to win the national title.

Kansas is the last No. 1 seed left in the men's NCAA tournament. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Duke is the No. 3 favorite to win the national title at +400. The Blue Devils take on Arkansas in the Elite Eight on Saturday and are 3.5-point favorites over the Razorbacks. Duke is getting the public’s support too with 61% of bets and 68% of the handle on the Blue Devils to cover.

Arkansas is at +1000 to win the NCAA tournament and has the sixth-best odds of anyone to win the tournament. North Carolina is also ahead of the Razorbacks at +600 after beating UCLA on Friday night. The No. 8-seeded Tar Heels take on tournament darling St. Peter’s in the Elite Eight on Sunday. St. Peter’s is at +4000 to win the tournament as it became the first No. 15 seed to make the fourth round of the tournament with its win over Purdue on Friday.

National title odds