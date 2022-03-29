NCAA tournament: Kansas is part of the top three most-bet exact championship outcomes

Bettors are convinced Kansas will be in the national championship game.

The Jayhawks are part of the three most-bet NCAA men’s tournament outcomes at BetMGM. National championship games including the Jayhawks make up two-thirds of the exact outcome wagers on the Final Four as Kansas enters its semifinal game against Villanova as a 4.5-point favorite.

The most-bet outcome is a North Carolina win over Kansas. The matchup of teams coached by Roy Williams is at +1100 to happen and 22% of bets and 28% of the handle is on a Tar Heels victory over the Jayhawks.

Outcomes including Kansas make up two-thirds of the NCAA tournament exact outcome bets at BetMGM. (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

The second-most popular pick is a Kansas win over Duke at +350. That’s the No. 2 favorite for tournament outcomes and it’s getting 18.3% of bets and 22.2% of the handle. The most likely outcome, according to oddsmakers, is a Duke win over Kansas (+275), and a Blue Devils win over the Jayhawks in Mike Krzyzewski’s last game as coach is getting just under 16% of bets and 14% of the money.

The long shot among all eight outcomes is a North Carolina win over Villanova at +1400. That outcome is getting 15% of bets and 16% of the money likely because of those long odds. Bettors aren’t too keen on Villanova’s chances without Justin Moore. The Wildcats went just six deep with the all-conference guard in the lineup and he suffered a torn right achilles in their Elite Eight win over Houston.

Duke’s game against North Carolina on Saturday is the first time the teams have met in the NCAA tournament. The Tar Heels beat the Blue Devils to end the regular season in Krzyzewski’s final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke enters Saturday’s game as a 4.5-point favorite.

