NCAA Tournament - Hurricanes outlast Longhorns with 2nd half comeback victory
Yahoo Sports writer Krysten Peek recaps 5-seed Miami's 88-81 win over 2-seed Texas to advance to the Final Four in Houston next Saturday vs. UConn.
“I think it just revealed a layer of her character, of what she deems most important, and that’s always the kids.”
Miami is heading to its first Final Four in program history after beating Texas in the Midwest regional final.
This isn't the ending fans wanted. But officials got it right with a trip to the Final Four on the line.
This isn't the Final Four anyone expected.
Alabama stuck its neck out to defend its star player in pursuit of a championship. It didn't even come close.
