NCAA Tournament gives long-term hope to USC basketball

The USC Trojans lost in the first round again, creating some frustration among parts of the fan base. However, the Trojans lately have been solid and have become regulars in the NCAA Tournament.

At the end of the day, winning in March Madness is not easy, and this year’s tournament once again is a reminder. Top seeds Purdue and Kansas are already out after the first weekend, as are Marquette, Baylor, Kentucky, and Duke.

Moreover, there are nine teams in the Sweet 16 that haven’t made the Final Four, or haven’t been there at any point in the last 57 years.

With that, there should be hope for the Trojans, and the future does look bright. Here is a list of those nine teams. Will one of them make it this season?

Let’s take a look at the non-traditional basketball schools which could make a very rare Final Four:

ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE

The Crimson Tide are one of just two No. 1 seeds remaining and face the San Diego State Aztecs in the Sweet 16. Alabama has never made the Final Four.

SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS

The Aztecs topped Charleston and then beat Furman easily and are now back in the Sweet 16. Can they upset Alabama and get to the Elite Eight? SDSU has never reached the Final Four.

CREIGHTON BLUEJAYS

Yes, the Creighton Bluejays are in the Sweet 16, and their victory over Baylor was impressive by all means. Creighton has never made the Final Four. Its only Elite Eight: 1941.

PRINCETON TIGERS

Princeton is this year’s Cinderella after stunning Arizona and then upsetting Mizzou to make the Sweet 16. Can you believe it?

Princeton’s last — and only — Final Four was in 1965. The Tigers reached the Final Four thanks to a man you might have heard of: former United States Senator Bill Bradley, who later helped the New York Knicks win their only two NBA championships in 1970 and 1973. Bradley holds the Final Four scoring record with 58 points against Wichita State in that 1965 Final Four.

KANSAS STATE WILDCATS

Kansas State is in the Sweet 16 and sent Kentucky home early once again. Do the Wildcats have enough to make a Final Four run? They are gunning for their first Final Four since 1964. Kansas State has made one appearance in the NCAA Tournament national championship game, in 1951.

FLORIDA ATLANTIC OWLS

Will you look at all these mid-majors? Florida Atlantic topped Memphis in a close game and then beat 16-seed Fairleigh Dickinson (yes, you read that right), to make the Sweet 16 for the first time ever. FAU has never been to the Final Four.

TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS

The Volunteers are known for early exits, but they beat Louisiana and then beat Duke to go to the Sweet 16. Watch out, Rocky Top could make a Final Four run. It would be the Vols’ first Final Four ever.

XAVIER MUSKETEERS

Xavier survived a terrific Kennesaw State team, then the Musketeers beat Pitt to go to the Sweet 16. Can Sean Miller become a legend and bring Xavier to the Final Four? It would be X’s first Final Four ever.

MIAMI HURRICANES

Miami coach Jim Larranaga has the Hurricanes in the Sweet 16 again. What a time; at least one ACC team is left. Miami made its first-ever Elite Eight last year. The Hurricanes have never been to the Final Four. USC can look at all these non-traditional basketball schools and gain hope for the future.

