NCAA tournament games, scores, updates: Follow Thursday's Sweet 16 action live

The Sweet 16 has arrived with a loaded slate of matchups. Sure, the first weekend of the men's NCAA tournament was fairly chalky, with few major upsets, but that's left us with an array of juicy matchups as we get deeper into the tournament.

The second wave of the tourney begins Thursday with the West and East regionals, which will feature two 1 seeds, two 2 seeds and plenty of basketball brand names, like North Carolina, UConn and Arizona.

Strap in for another fun day of college hoops.

Sweet 16 Thursday schedule

Thursday, Mar. 28 (all times Eastern)

7:09 p.m. — No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 6 Clemson (CBS)

7:39 p.m. — No. 1 UConn vs. No. 5 San Diego State (TBS/truTV)

9:39 p.m. — No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 4 Alabama (CBS)

10:09 p.m. — No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 3 Illinois (TBS/truTV)