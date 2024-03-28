Advertisement
NCAA tournament games, scores, updates: Follow Thursday's Sweet 16 action live

Yahoo Sports Staff

The Sweet 16 has arrived with a loaded slate of matchups. Sure, the first weekend of the men's NCAA tournament was fairly chalky, with few major upsets, but that's left us with an array of juicy matchups as we get deeper into the tournament.

The second wave of the tourney begins Thursday with the West and East regionals, which will feature two 1 seeds, two 2 seeds and plenty of basketball brand names, like North Carolina, UConn and Arizona.

Strap in for another fun day of college hoops.

Sweet 16 Thursday schedule

Thursday, Mar. 28 (all times Eastern)

7:09 p.m. — No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 6 Clemson (CBS)

7:39 p.m. — No. 1 UConn vs. No. 5 San Diego State (TBS/truTV)

9:39 p.m. — No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 4 Alabama (CBS)

10:09 p.m. — No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 3 Illinois (TBS/truTV)

Live4 updates
    March Madness: TV ratings tell the story — the tournament is perfect as is

    The 16 most intriguing potential Final Four combinations

    In the meantime, here's some light reading material to help get you ready for today's action.

    Good evening folks and welcome to our Sweet 16 live tracker! The action tips off in about 15 minutes with Clemson and Arizona.