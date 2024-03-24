Yahoo Sports Staff
NCAA tournament games, scores, results: Follow Sunday's March Madness action live
First-round play is in the books for both the men and women, and Sweet 16 berths are on the line.
Cinderellas are still dancing in both brackets, and the stakes are ratcheting up. Sunday brings a full slate of second-round action for both the men and women and plenty of intrigue over who advances to the second weekend.
Here's the schedule for Sunday's college basketball action:
Sunday afternoon
Men's schedule (All times Eastern):
No. 2 Marquette 81, No. 10 Colorado 77
2:40 p.m. — No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 8 Utah State (CBS)
Women's schedule:
No. 7 Duke 75, No. 2 Ohio State 63
No. 1 South Carolina 88, No. 8 North Carolina 41
2 p.m. — No. 4 Kansas State vs. No. 5 Colorado (ESPN)
3 p.m.— No. 3 LSU vs. No. 11 Middle Tennessee (ABC)
4 p.m. No. 3 Oregon State vs. No. 6 Nebraska (ESPN)
Sunday evening
Men's schedule:
5:15 p.m. — No. 4 Duke vs. No. 12 James Madison (CBS)
6:10 p.m. — No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 6 Clemson (TNT)
7:10 p.m. — No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 12 Grand Canyon (TBS)
7:45 p.m. — No. 1 UConn vs. No. 9 Northwestern (truTV)
8:40 p.m. — No. 1 Houston vs. No. 9 Texas A&M (TNT)
9:40 p.m. — No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 13 Yale (TBS)
Women's schedule:
6 p.m. — Texas vs. (8) Alabama (ESPN)
8 p.m. — No. 4 Virginia Tech vs. No. 5 Baylor (ESPN)
10 p.m. — No. 2 Stanford vs. No. 7 Iowa State (ESPN)
Live43 updates
- Featured
- Jeff Eisenberg
Updated snap judgment: Utah State is no longer generating any clean looks on offense anymore and its contested jump shots aren't falling.
This one could be over quickly, if it's not already.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Zach Edey is a tough matchup regardless of who he's playing.
Zach Edey has a double-double.
There's still five minutes left to play in the first half 😮
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Can LSU avoid the upset today? The Yahoo Sports crew weighs in on what the Tigers need to do:
- Jeff Eisenberg
Snap judgment: Purdue is going to pile up points and fouls on Utah State. Whether the Aggies can keep it close is going to depend on how the Boilermakers defend ball screens at the other end.
Utah State coach Danny Sprinkle is determined to pull Zach Edey away from the basket with pick-and-pops or force him to defend in space against smaller quicker guards. If Purdue successfully counters that, it wins easily. If not, the Boilermakers could face game pressure down the stretch.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Utah State putting up a fight vs 1 seed Purdue 👀
- Yahoo Sports Staff
The Aggies came to play today. They're matching Purdue blow for blow as the first half hits the midway point
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Purdue and Utah State is underway on the men's side. The Boilermakers came into the game 11.5-point favorites.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
A slick play at the end of the half by K-State's Serena Sundell. She threw the ball off a Colorado defender's back and got off a layup as time expired.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Final: South Carolina 88, North Carolina 41
The Gamecocks were not messing around in this one. MiLaysia Fulwiley continues his impressive run with 20 points and 9 rebounds.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Casual 4-point play for K-State
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Much like the Colorado men, the women's team is also trying to pull an upset.
Kansas State has the upper hand for now
- Cassandra Negley
Huge win for Duke to advance to the Sweet 16. Ohio State's offense didn't show up and just barely kept its streak of games with a 3-pointer alive with their first and only make in the final 12 seconds. It's now at 362 games.
There was only one upset in the first round. But already within one game of the second round, a No. 2 seed is heading home. Though there still isn't enough parity through the full 68-team field for big-time upsets in the first round, this is what we've been talking about when we say the middle of the pack is all strong.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
"I love these guys, I don't want the season to end" ❤️
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Final: Marquette 81, Colorado 77
Tyler Kolek is the hero for Marquette with 21 points, 11 assists, 5 rebounds and some clutch play down the stretch to lift the Golden Eagles past the Buffs and into the Sweet 16. A healthy Kolek makes this Marquette team dangerous in the tourney.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Final: Duke 75, Ohio State 63
We have our first big upset of the women's tournament as the Blue Devils pull off the second-round stunner and punch the first ticket to the Sweet 16. Reigan Richardson was the difference, finishing with 28 points and 7 rebounds.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
The Colorado-Marquette game is going to come down to free throws.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Tyler Kolek has 19 points, 11 assists and 5 rebounds.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
We are locked at 74 with three minutes left.
THIS. GAME. 🍿 #MarchMadness
- Yahoo Sports Staff
The Blue Devils are up late thanks mostly to Reigan Richardson, who has 25 points.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
MiLaysia Fulwiley has 11 points and 5 rebounds and the Gamecocks are rolling.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Every time Colorado ties it up, Marquette goes on another run. The Golden Eagles scored five straight points after this shot.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
This could be huge down the stretch.
- Cassandra Negley
Ohio State's struggles from 3 could mean an early exit here. The Buckeyes are 0-8 from the perimeter after shooting 35.6% from there this season. They haven't made fewer than four in a game this year.
Going 16-of-23 from the free throw line could also prove detrimental with it a one-possession game.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Can the Buckeyes rally in the final quarter?
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Colorado briefly took its first lead of the game before Marquette went on an 8 run.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
In the first women's game, the Blue Devils have taken the lead as the third quarter comes to a close. Duke's Reigan Richardson has come alive and leads her team with 18.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
South Carolina is up 28-10 at the end of the first quarter. So yeah, the Gamecocks are not messing around.
- Cassandra Negley
South Carolina is not playing around today. Five players have scored, points are coming from every level (3-of-4 from 3, my goodness) and ZERO of the Gamecocks' blocks so far are from Kamilla Cardoso. Bree Hall and freshman guard MiLaysia Fulwiley each have one.
Milaysia Fulwiley making her presence felt on both ends of the floor as South Carolina stretches its lead early 💥
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Colorado and Marquette are back for the second half and the Buffs are making a charge.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
The Gamecocks have to be happy to have Kamilla Cardoso back in the lineup.
That @HollywoodRaven ➡️ @Kamillascsilva connection 🔥
- Yahoo Sports Staff
The Battle of the Carolinas is underway in the Albany 1 region. South Carolina beat North Carolina 65-58 earlier this season in one of the Gamecocks' closer games.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
The men's game is also headed to half. Marquette is shooting an eye-poppin 68 percent from the floor. The Golden Eagles are up 45-34. Kam Jones has 16.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Ohio State is heading into halftime with a 36-32 lead. Cotie McMahon leads all scorers with 14 points.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
The Buffs are starting to make a charge late in the first half. We know from their opener that they can score points in bunches.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
The Buckeyes are still in control as this one nears halftime.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Kam Jones is heating up early. The junior has 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting with three 3-pointers so far.
Marquette's Kam Jones beats the shot clock ⏰
- Yahoo Sports Staff
- Yahoo Sports Staff
On the women's side, Ohio State has an early lead on Duke. Cotie McMahon has 6 points in the early going.
Much has been made about Celeste Taylor playing her old Duke team. The Former Blue Devil has 4 points and 3 steals so far in the opening quarter.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
- Yahoo Sports Staff
We have a few minutes before our first games of the day tip. Those are No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 10 Colorado on the men's side and No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 7 Duke in the women's tournament.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Good morning folks and welcome to our NCAA tournament Sunday live tracker!