NCAA Tournament - Furman shocks Virginia on late 3 to pull off first upset of 2023 Tourney

NICK BROMBERG: number 4-seed Virginia became the first highly-seeded team to lose in the 2023 NCAA Tournament in a stunning 68-67 loss to number 13 Furman in the South Region on Thursday. Kihei Clark's long pass with less than 10 seconds left was intercepted by Garrett Hien. And he found a wide-open JP Pegues for what turned out to be the game-winning 3 with 2.2 seconds to go.

The win comes in Furman's first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1980. And it's the school's first victory in the men's Big Dance since 1974.

It also means Virginia hasn't won an NCAA Tournament game since the team won the tournament overall in 2019. The Cavaliers lost 62-58 to Ohio in 2021. That game was also a 4 versus 13 match-up. You may also remember that in 2018, the year before Virginia won it all, the Cavaliers became the first number 1-seed to lose to a 16-seed when they lost to UMBC.

While that national title is a massive accomplishment and will forever define Tony Bennett's tenure at UVA, it's also an outlier of sorts for Virginia. It's the only time Virginia has made it to the Final Four in his time at the school. And the Cavaliers have failed to advance to the second weekend of the tournament in five of their last seven tournament, appearances despite being a top-five-seed in each of those tournaments.