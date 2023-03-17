NCAA Tournament on Friday: Streaming, matchups, TV info and odds for March Madness games
The 2023 NCAA Tournament is in full swing.
The madness has already begun as No. 15 Princeton shocked No. 2 Arizona and No. 14 Furman busted several brackets with a 68-67 victory over No. 4 Virginia.
Expect more fireworks Friday.
The first round continues in the men's tournament as No. 1 seed Purdue is in action. The Boilermakers will face No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson in the East Region. Another matchup to watch is No. 11 Providence against No. 6 Kentucky. Can John Calipari find the magic to lead the Wildcats on a deep run in the NCAA Tournament?
The women's NCAA Tournament also begins Friday. South Carolina is the overwhelming favorite with an undefeated 32-0 record. The defending champion Gamecocks begin the Round of 64 against No. 16 Norfolk State.
Who will test the Gamecocks? Teams to watch include fellow No. 1 seeds Stanford, Indiana and Virginia Tech. Key players to watch are Iowa's Caitlin Clark and LSU's Angel Reese. Also, No. 2 UConn lurks as a championship contender.
When do Friday's NCAA Tournament games start?
Men's: The first-round games for the NCAA men's basketball tournament continue at 12:15 p.m. ET as No. 10 USC faces No. 7 Michigan State. Games will follow throughout the day with the final game (No. 11 Arizona State vs. No. 6 TCU) starting at 10:05 p.m. ET.
Women's: The first-round games for the NCAA women's basketball tournament begin at 11:30 a.m. ET with No. 8 South Florida playing No. 9 Marquette. Games will follow throughout the day with the final games (No. 9 Gonzaga vs. No. 8 Ole Miss and No. 10 Princeton vs. No. 7 N.C. State) starting at 10 p.m. ET.
Who is playing in Friday's NCAA Tournament games?
Men's Tournament
No. 10 USC vs. No. 7 Michigan State, 12:15 p.m., CBS
No. 14 Kennesaw State vs. No. 3 Xavier, 12:40 p.m., truTV
No. 14 UC Santa Barbra vs. No. 3 Baylor, 1:30 p.m., TNT
No. 12 VCU vs. No. 5 Saint Mary's, 2 p.m., TBS
No. 15 Vermont vs. No. 2 Marquette, 2:45 p.m., CBS
No. 11 Pitt vs. No. 6 Iowa State, 3:10 p.m., truTV
No. 11 N.C. State vs. No. 6 Creighton, 4 p.m., TNT
No. 13 Iona vs. No. 4 UConn, 4:30 p.m., TBS
No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 1 Purdue, 6:50 p.m., TNT
No. 11 Providence vs. No. 6 Kentucky, 7:10 p.m., CBS
No. 12 Drake vs. No. 5 Miami, 7:25 p.m., TBS
No. 14 Grand Canyon vs. No. 3 Gonzaga, 7:35 p.m., truTV
No. 9 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 8 Memphis, 9:20 p.m., TNT
No. 14 Montana State vs. No. 3 Kansas State, 9:40 p.m., CBS
No. 13 Kent State vs. No. 4 Indiana, 9:55 p.m., TBS
No. 11 Arizona State vs. No. 6 TCU, 10:05 p.m., truTV
Women's Tournament
No. 8 South Florida vs. No. 9 Marquette, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2
No. 7 Arizona vs. No. 10 West Virginia, Noon, ESPN
No. 7 Florida State vs. No. 10 Georgia, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 16 Norfolk State, 2 p.m., ESPN
No. 2 Maryland vs. No. 15 Holy Cross, 2:30 p.m., ESPN News
No. 6 Michigan vs. No. 11 UNLV, 3 p.m., ESPNU
No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 14 Southern Utah, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 SE Louisiana, 4 p.m., ESPN
No. 3 LSU vs. No. 14 Hawaii, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
No. 1 Virginia Tech vs. No. 16 Chattanooga, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU
No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 11 Mississippi State, 6 p.m., ESPN News
No. 2 Utah vs. No. 15 Gardner-Webb, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 16 Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
No. 8 USC vs. No. 9 South Dakota State, 8 p.m., ESPN News
No. 7 N.C. State vs. No. 10 Princeton, 10 p.m., ESPN2
No. 8 Mississippi vs. No. 9 Gonzaga, 10 p.m., ESPNU
How to watch, stream Friday's NCAA Tournament games?
Men's: Games will be shown on a variety of networks. Fans can catch games on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV throughout the day. The games will also be streamed on the NCAA website and the NCAA Tournament app.
Women's: The first round will be shown on the ESPN family of networks. Fans can catch games on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN News. Live streaming is available on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.
Other streaming options include FuboTV for the live coverage of both NCAA Tournaments.
What are the odds for Friday's NCAA Tournament games?
Tipico Sportsbook has provided odds for the men's NCAA Tournament games.
