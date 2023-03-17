NCAA Tournament on Friday: Streaming, matchups, TV info and odds for March Madness games

The 2023 NCAA Tournament is in full swing.

The madness has already begun as No. 15 Princeton shocked No. 2 Arizona and No. 14 Furman busted several brackets with a 68-67 victory over No. 4 Virginia.

Expect more fireworks Friday.

The first round continues in the men's tournament as No. 1 seed Purdue is in action. The Boilermakers will face No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson in the East Region. Another matchup to watch is No. 11 Providence against No. 6 Kentucky. Can John Calipari find the magic to lead the Wildcats on a deep run in the NCAA Tournament?

LIVE UPDATES: Will St. Patrick's Day offer more March Madness upsets?

BRACKET TIPS: Everything you need to dominate your NCAA Tourney pool

The women's NCAA Tournament also begins Friday. South Carolina is the overwhelming favorite with an undefeated 32-0 record. The defending champion Gamecocks begin the Round of 64 against No. 16 Norfolk State.

Who will test the Gamecocks? Teams to watch include fellow No. 1 seeds Stanford, Indiana and Virginia Tech. Key players to watch are Iowa's Caitlin Clark and LSU's Angel Reese. Also, No. 2 UConn lurks as a championship contender.

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley, left, talks with forward Aliyah Boston (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Auburn, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

When do Friday's NCAA Tournament games start?

Men's: The first-round games for the NCAA men's basketball tournament continue at 12:15 p.m. ET as No. 10 USC faces No. 7 Michigan State. Games will follow throughout the day with the final game (No. 11 Arizona State vs. No. 6 TCU) starting at 10:05 p.m. ET.

Women's: The first-round games for the NCAA women's basketball tournament begin at 11:30 a.m. ET with No. 8 South Florida playing No. 9 Marquette. Games will follow throughout the day with the final games (No. 9 Gonzaga vs. No. 8 Ole Miss and No. 10 Princeton vs. No. 7 N.C. State) starting at 10 p.m. ET.

Who is playing in Friday's NCAA Tournament games?

Men's Tournament

No. 10 USC vs. No. 7 Michigan State, 12:15 p.m., CBS

No. 14 Kennesaw State vs. No. 3 Xavier, 12:40 p.m., truTV

Story continues

No. 14 UC Santa Barbra vs. No. 3 Baylor, 1:30 p.m., TNT

No. 12 VCU vs. No. 5 Saint Mary's, 2 p.m., TBS

No. 15 Vermont vs. No. 2 Marquette, 2:45 p.m., CBS

No. 11 Pitt vs. No. 6 Iowa State, 3:10 p.m., truTV

No. 11 N.C. State vs. No. 6 Creighton, 4 p.m., TNT

No. 13 Iona vs. No. 4 UConn, 4:30 p.m., TBS

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 1 Purdue, 6:50 p.m., TNT

No. 11 Providence vs. No. 6 Kentucky, 7:10 p.m., CBS

No. 12 Drake vs. No. 5 Miami, 7:25 p.m., TBS

No. 14 Grand Canyon vs. No. 3 Gonzaga, 7:35 p.m., truTV

No. 9 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 8 Memphis, 9:20 p.m., TNT

No. 14 Montana State vs. No. 3 Kansas State, 9:40 p.m., CBS

No. 13 Kent State vs. No. 4 Indiana, 9:55 p.m., TBS

No. 11 Arizona State vs. No. 6 TCU, 10:05 p.m., truTV

Women's Tournament

No. 8 South Florida vs. No. 9 Marquette, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2

No. 7 Arizona vs. No. 10 West Virginia, Noon, ESPN

No. 7 Florida State vs. No. 10 Georgia, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 16 Norfolk State, 2 p.m., ESPN

No. 2 Maryland vs. No. 15 Holy Cross, 2:30 p.m., ESPN News

No. 6 Michigan vs. No. 11 UNLV, 3 p.m., ESPNU

No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 14 Southern Utah, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 SE Louisiana, 4 p.m., ESPN

No. 3 LSU vs. No. 14 Hawaii, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2

No. 1 Virginia Tech vs. No. 16 Chattanooga, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU

No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 11 Mississippi State, 6 p.m., ESPN News

No. 2 Utah vs. No. 15 Gardner-Webb, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 16 Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

No. 8 USC vs. No. 9 South Dakota State, 8 p.m., ESPN News

No. 7 N.C. State vs. No. 10 Princeton, 10 p.m., ESPN2

No. 8 Mississippi vs. No. 9 Gonzaga, 10 p.m., ESPNU

Mar 4, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari reacts during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

How to watch, stream Friday's NCAA Tournament games?

Men's: Games will be shown on a variety of networks. Fans can catch games on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV throughout the day. The games will also be streamed on the NCAA website and the NCAA Tournament app.

Women's: The first round will be shown on the ESPN family of networks. Fans can catch games on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN News. Live streaming is available on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

Other streaming options include FuboTV for the live coverage of both NCAA Tournaments.

What are the odds for Friday's NCAA Tournament games?

Tipico Sportsbook has provided odds for the men's NCAA Tournament games.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY Sports: March Madness schedule Friday: NCAA Tournament streaming, TV info