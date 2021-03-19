NCAA Tournament first round: Florida holds off No. 10 Virginia Tech in March Madness overtime thriller

The first men's NCAA Tournament first round game in two years didn't fail to deliver on madness.

No. 7-seeded Florida outlasted No. 10 Virginia Tech in an overtime thriller 75-70 in the first NCAA Tournament game at Indianapolis' Hinkle Fieldhouse in 81 years.

The Gators fended off 28 points from the Hokies' Nahiem Alleyne, who drained a three-pointer with three seconds left to force the extra period.

But Florida kept its composure in overtime and was able to fight off Tech's rally. Tre Mann's three-pointer with 25 seconds left sealed the win for the Gators (15-9).

Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton (12) reacts with teammates after blocking a shot by Virginia Tech Hokies guard Tyrece Radford (not pictured) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Florida had a balanced offense led by big man Colin Castleton with 19 points, while guard Scottie Lewis added 15 points off the bench. Florida trailed 33-27 at halftime but then it was a back-and-forth battle throughout the second half.

Florida guard Tyree Apleby, the team's third-leading scorer, got stitches in his forehead after he was struck with an elbow in the second half.

Florida was cheered on by Keyontae Johnson, who has supported and inspired his teammates from the bench since his return from a scary medical episode. Johnson collapsed on the court during a game in December and was hospitalized, forcing him to sit out the rest of the season.

