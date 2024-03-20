NCAA tournament First Four: Predictions and odds for Grambling St vs. Montana St.

Grambling State guard Terrence Lewis (24) drives to the basket around Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) during the second half in the NCAA men's basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Ames, Iowa.

The 2024 March Madness Tournament kicks off with the First Four, an eight-team battle that will give us the final four spots in the Round of 64. Two No. 10 seeds and two No. 16 seeds are up for grabs. Of the games set to take place on Wednesday, one of them will determine which team between Grambling State and Montana State gets to face No. 1 seed Purdue in the first round.

This is a coveted position to be in. Not only is it a tremendous honor to play in the NCAA Tournament at all, but the Purdue Boilermakers have already proven capable of losing to a No. 16 seed. They lost to Fairleigh Dickinson 63-58 in the opening round just last year. That means the winner of this Grambling St-Montana St matchup might have a chance of advancing to the Round of 32.

Both teams are coming off conference tournament wins. Montana State secured the Big Sky conference despite finishing the regular season in fifth place in conference. Meanwhile, Grambling State barreled through the Southwestern Athletic Conference en route to their first SWAC championship.

Here's how to watch this First Four matchup.

March Madness: How to fill out your brackets for the best odds in NCAA Tournament

Grambling State vs. Montana State Predictions:

Sportsbook Review: Grambling State (+3.5)

Mike Spector writes, "Montana State is in the NCAA Tournament under first-year head coach Matt Logie after getting scalding hot from 3-point range in March. The Bobcats shot 48.1%, 48.1%, and 40.7% from beyond the arc leading up to the Big Sky Conference Tournament final and overcame a 26.1% shooting effort from the perimeter to beat rival Montana for the third time this season in the championship game. However, Grambling State is ripe for its first-ever NCAA Tournament victory, mainly because it defends the 3-point line well, allowing the second-lowest 3-point percentage (30.0%) in SWAC play."

FOX Sports: Montana State 71, Grambling 70

The FOX Sports staff claims that the Bobcats have a 63.6% chance to win this matchup per the moneyline's implied probability. Meanwhile, the Tigers have a 40.8% implied probability to come out on top.

Bleacher Nation: Grambling State (+3.5)

Luis Escalante writes, "In games it has played as at least 4-point favorites this season, Montana State is 2-4 against the spread. Grambling has a 5-6 record against the spread this season when an underdog by 4 points or more."

How to watch 2024 March Madness First Four, Grambling St vs. Montana St:

When: Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Where: University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET/3:40 p.m. PT

TV: TruTV

Stream: FuboTV

Stream the game: Catch 2024 First Four action with a Fubo subscription

2024 March Madness First Four, Grambling St vs. Montana St odds, lines:

The Fighting Bobcats are slight favorites to defeat the Tigers, according to the BetMGM NCAA odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NCAA betting promos in 2023.

All odds as of Monday, March 18.

Spread: Montana St (-3.5)

Moneyline: Montana St (-185); Grambling St (+150)

Over/under: 135.5

March Madness: NCAA men's tournament schedule, bracket, tv times

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Grambling St.-Montana St.: Predictions, odds for March Madness game