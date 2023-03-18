NCAA Tournament - FDU pulls off biggest upset in tourney history defeating Purdue 63-58

Yahoo Sports Videos

Day 1 of the men’s NCAA tournament embodied the spirit of March Madness as No. 15 Princeton shocked No. 2 Arizona, making the Wildcats the first school in history to fall victim to the 15-2 upset more than once. The 14 seed Furman Paladins put themselves on the map with a thrilling victory over 4 seed Virginia on the five-year anniversary of the Cavaliers’ historic loss as the first No. 1 seed to ever be defeated by a 16 seed. Major upset busted brackets all across the nation, including that of President Joseph Biden, whose men’s bracket is toast. President Biden still has a chance on the women’s side, and so do you. There’s still time to get your brackets in for the women’s tournament with Yahoo Fantasy’s Tourney Pick’Em!