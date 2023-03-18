NCAA Tournament - FDU pulls off biggest upset in tourney history defeating Purdue 63-58

Breaking news:

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson upsets 1-seed Purdue 63-58 in 1st round

Yahoo Sports Videos

Yahoo Sports college basketball writer Krysten Peek recaps 16-seed Fairleigh Dickinson's historic upset over 1-seed Purdue as 23-point underdogs in the 1st round of the NCAA tournament.

