NCAA Tournament - FAU's dominant 2nd half vs. Tennessee advances Owls to Elite Eight
Yahoo Sports writer Krysten Peek recaps 9-seed FAU's 62-55 win over 4-seed Tennessee to advance to the Elite Eight in Madison Square Garden on Saturday.
Tennessee basketball is chasing the second Elite Eight appearance in program history when it faces Florida Atlantic on Thursday.
No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic meet up at Madison Square Garden with a trip to the Elite Eight on the line.
Yahoo Sports writer Krysten Peek recaps 3-seed Gonzaga's 79-76 win over 2-seed UCLA to advance to the West Regional final in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Before this season, Florida Atlantic had never played in a single NCAA tournament game in program history. Now the Owls are headed to the Elite Eight.
Arkansas basketball eliminated from NCAA Tournament in Sweet 16 loss to UConn as offense sputters to season low shooting percentage.
Gonzaga pulled off a thrilling last-second win over UCLA in the Final Four two years ago. Will the Bruins get their revenge this year?
The Bulldogs forward spoke with Yahoo Sports college basketball writer Krysten Peek about his team’s meeting with the Bruins on Thursday - their third showdown in the last two years. Drew joined Yahoo Sports on behalf of the Pringles March Mustache Collection - to learn more, visit Pringles' page on Instagram.
After UCLA took the lead with 12 seconds left, a three-pointer by Julian Strawther lifts Gonzaga to a 79-76 win in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.
No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 3 Gonzaga meet up at Madison Square Garden with a trip to the Elite Eight on the line.
The most daring play of this year’s NCAA tournament appeared to begin with an argument.
UCLA looked poised to finally break its losing streak against Gonzaga, only for everything to end in March Madness mess of a loss for the Bruins.
