NCAA Tournament - FAU escapes Memphis with late score for 1st ever tourney win

Yahoo Sports writer Krysten Peek recaps 9-seed Florida Atlantic's late win over 8-seed Memphis to set up a Cinderella matchup on Sunday against FDU for a Sweet 16 berth and a trip to New York City.

Video Transcript

[CROWD CHEERS]

[MUSIC PLAYING]

KRYSTEN PEEK: It was a nail biter in Columbus, Ohio as the number 9 seed in the East Region, Florida Atlantic, went up by 1 point with 2 seconds left against number eight Memphis and were able to hold on as time expired, winning the game 66 to 65 and advancing to the round of 32 for the first time in school history.

FAU's Nicolas Boyd made the incredible play with the ball out of bounds under the basket with 5 seconds left. And Memphis couldn't get a shot off in the final seconds. Boyd finished with 8 points, four rebounds, and four assists in the win. And 6-8 sophomore Giancarlo Rosado contributed a season high 15 points off the bench, going perfect from the field in his best game of the year.

This is FAU's first tournament win in school history and only their second appearance in the big dance not making it since 2002. The Owls will face 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson in the Battle of the Cinderellas on Sundays as both programs try to keep the dream alive and advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time in either team's program history.