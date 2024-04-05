NCAA Tournament fans enjoy Final Four activities at State Farm Stadium in Glendale
Fans of the NCAA Tournament shoot some hoops at State Farm Stadium ahead of the Final Four matchups between UConn, Purdue, Alabama and NC State.
The most unlikely story in this Final Four is a favorite among bettors.
The spreads for the national semifinal games are unprecedented.
2024 is the first time that two schools have both teams in the Final Four in the same season.
The NCAA announced on Monday that the 3-point line on one side of the court in Portland was nine inches longer than regulation.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to NC State's shocking win over Duke to put the program in their first Final Four since 1983. The trio can't get enough of the overnight sensation that is DJ Burns, who has helped fuel the Wolfpack on their magical run.
Four Final Four tickets were punched on Sunday.
Six of the eight games have spreads fewer than seven points.
An official assigned to the game got her master's degree at Chattanooga.
Selection Sunday is here.
UConn is leading the way on the men's side, while the women's bracket is coming down to just two teams this season.
Obama has two No. 1 seeds in the Final Four on the men's side and three top seeds in the women's Final Four.
The NCAA men's tournament field is set, and it's time to start filling out your bracket.
Kentucky, UConn and Baylor all have multiple players who could be lottery picks this year.
The first weekend of March Madness is one of the biggest sports betting events of the year.
Kansas, which started the season at No. 1 in the country, is struggling amid its worst Big 12 season in the Bill Self era.
Three of the No. 1 seeds seem to be obvious, but the last one may be earned during conference championship week.
Beyond South Carolina, who will get the No. 1 seeds? Who will get to host? The selection committee has its work cut out for it this week.
The big advantage of being the No. 1 overall seed is typically the opportunity to pick your path to the Final Four. But this year, that may not be a factor.
Davis was notified several times by tournament officials before being assessed the one-stroke penalty.
LeBron James' eldest son averaged 4.8 points per game after missing the start of his freshman season due to cardiac arrest.