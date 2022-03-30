Former Auburn legendary QB weighing all options in NFL Free Agency

Reuters

The adjustment to the law was first reported by business daily RBC, which said several other ministries had given their support for the bill and that it may soon be submitted to the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, for preliminary approval, before eventually heading to the upper chamber and then to President Vladimir Putin for final approval. The draft law did not say why it was necessary for the FSB - the main successor to the Soviet-era KGB - to have access to passenger data.