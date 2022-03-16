NCAA Tournament Expert Picks, Predictions: First Round Thursday Games

NCAA Tournament predictions, college basketball expert picks for the first round Thursday games

NCAA Tournament First Round

Michigan vs Colorado State

Line: Michigan -1.5, o/u: 136.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Colorado State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Colorado State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Michigan

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Michigan

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Colorado State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Michigan

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Michigan

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Michigan

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Michigan

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Colorado State

CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan

NCAA Tournament First Round

Providence vs South Dakota State

Line: Providence -2, o/u: 133.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Providence

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Providence

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Providence

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Providence

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: South Dakota State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN South Dakota State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Providence

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Providence

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Providence

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: South Dakota State

CONSENSUS PICK: Providence

NCAA Tournament First Round

Memphis vs Boise State

Line: Memphis -3, o/u: 133.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Boise State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Memphis

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Memphis

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Memphis

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Boise State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Memphis

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Memphis

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Memphis

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Boise State

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Memphis

CONSENSUS PICK: Memphis



NCAA Tournament First Round

Baylor vs Norfolk State

Line: Baylor -20.5, o/u: 137.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Baylor

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Baylor*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Baylor

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Baylor

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Baylor*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Baylor*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Baylor*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Baylor

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Baylor*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Norfolk State

CONSENSUS PICK: Baylor*

NCAA Tournament First Round

Tennessee vs Longwood

Line: Tennessee -18, o/u: 132

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Tennessee

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tennessee

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tennessee*

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Tennessee

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Tennessee

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Tennessee

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Tennessee

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Tennessee*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Tennessee*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Longwood

CONSENSUS PICK: Tennessee

NCAA Tournament First Round

Iowa vs Richmond

Line: Iowa -10.5, o/u: 150.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Iowa*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Iowa*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Iowa

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Iowa

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Iowa

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Iowa*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Iowa*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Iowa

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Iowa

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Richmond

CONSENSUS PICK: Iowa

NCAA Tournament First Round

Gonzaga vs Georgia State

Line: Gonzaga -23, o/u: 149.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Gonzaga

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Gonzaga

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Gonzaga

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Gonzaga

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Gonzaga*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Gonzaga

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Gonzaga

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Gonzaga

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Gonzaga

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Gonzaga

CONSENSUS PICK: Gonzaga

NCAA Tournament First Round

North Carolina vs Marquette

Line: North Carolina -3.5, o/u: 152

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: North Carolina

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: North Carolina

Pete Fiutak, CFN: North Carolina

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: North Carolina

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Marquette

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN North Carolina

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: North Carolina

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: North Carolina

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: North Carolina

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Marquette

CONSENSUS PICK: North Carolina

NCAA Tournament First Round

UConn vs New Mexico State

Line: UConn -6.5, o/u: 132

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: UConn*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: UConn*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: UConn

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: UConn

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: UConn*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN UConn*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: UConn*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: UConn

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: UConn

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: UConn

CONSENSUS PICK: UConn

NCAA Tournament First Round

Kentucky vs Saint Peter’s

Line: Kentucky -18, o/u: 132

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Kentucky

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Kentucky

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Kentucky

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Kentucky

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Kentucky

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Kentucky

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Kentucky*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Kentucky

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Kentucky*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Kentucky

CONSENSUS PICK: Kentucky

NCAA Tournament First Round

Indiana vs Saint Mary’s

Line: Saint Mary’s -2, o/u: 126.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Saint Mary’s*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Saint Mary’s

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Indiana

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Indiana

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Saint Mary’s

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Saint Mary’s

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Indiana

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Saint Mary’s

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Indiana

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Saint Mary’s

CONSENSUS PICK: Saint Mary’s

NCAA Tournament First Round

San Diego State vs Creighton

Line: San Diego State -2, o/u: 120.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Creighton

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: San Diego State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: San Diego State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: San Diego State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: San Diego State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Creighton

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: San Diego State

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: San Diego State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Creighton

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Creighton

CONSENSUS PICK: San Diego State

NCAA Tournament First Round

Arkansas vs Vermont

Line: Arkansas -5, o/u: 139

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Arkansas

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Vermont

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Arkansas

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Arkansas*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Arkansas

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Arkansas

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Arkansas

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Arkansas

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Arkansas

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Vermont

CONSENSUS PICK: Arkansas

NCAA Tournament First Round

Murray State vs San Francisco

Line: Murray State -1, o/u: 136.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Murray State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Murray State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: San Francisco

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Murray State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Murray State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Murray State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: San Francisco

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Murray State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Murray State

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Murray State

CONSENSUS PICK: Murray State

NCAA Tournament First Round

UCLA vs Akron

Line: UCLA -13.5, o/u: 128

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: UCLA

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: UCLA*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: UCLA

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: UCLA*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: UCLA

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN UCLA*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: UCLA*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: UCLA

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: UCLA*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: UCLA

CONSENSUS PICK: UCLA

NCAA Tournament First Round

Kansas vs Texas Southern

Line: Kansas -21.5, o/u: 144.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Kansas

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Kansas

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Kansas

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Kansas

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Kansas

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Kansas

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Kansas

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Kansas

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Kansas*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Texas Southern

CONSENSUS PICK: Kansas

NCAA Tournament Expert Picks, Predictions Results So Far

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com

Straight Up: 1-1, ATS: 1-1

Jeff Feyerer, CFN

Straight Up: 1-1, ATS: 1-1

Pete Fiutak, CFN

Straight Up: 1-1, ATS: 1-1

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com

Straight Up: 2-0, ATS: 2-0

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com

Straight Up: 0-2, ATS: 0-2

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN

Straight Up: 2-0, ATS: 2-0

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com

Straight Up: 2-0, ATS: 2-0

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com

Straight Up: 1-1, ATS: 0-2

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com

Straight Up: 2-0, ATS: 2-0

Clucko the Chicken, CFN

Straight Up: 0-2, ATS: 0-2

CONSENSUS PICK

Straight Up: 2-0, ATS: 2-0

– NCAA Tournament Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews





