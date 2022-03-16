NCAA Tournament Expert Picks, Predictions: First Round Thursday Games
NCAA Tournament predictions, college basketball expert picks for the first round Thursday games
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
NCAA Tournament First Round: Thursday
Michigan vs Colorado St | Prov. vs So Dakota St
Memphis vs Boise State | Baylor vs Norfolk State
Tennessee vs Longwood | Iowa vs Richmond
Gonzaga vs Georgia State | UNC vs Marquette
UConn vs New Mexico St | Kentucky vs Saint Peter’s
Indiana vs Saint Mary’s | San Diego St vs Creighton
Arkansas vs Vermont | Murray St vs San Francisco
UCLA vs Akron | Kansas vs Texas Southern
Final Four Picks | NCAA Tournament Schedule
NCAA Tournament First Round
Michigan vs Colorado State
Line: Michigan -1.5, o/u: 136.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Colorado State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Colorado State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Michigan
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Michigan
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Colorado State
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Michigan
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Michigan
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Michigan
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Michigan
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Colorado State
CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan
NCAA Tournament First Round
Providence vs South Dakota State
Line: Providence -2, o/u: 133.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Providence
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Providence
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Providence
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Providence
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: South Dakota State
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN South Dakota State
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Providence
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Providence
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Providence
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: South Dakota State
CONSENSUS PICK: Providence
NCAA Tournament First Round
Memphis vs Boise State
Line: Memphis -3, o/u: 133.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Boise State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Memphis
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Memphis
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Memphis
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Boise State
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Memphis
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Memphis
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Memphis
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Boise State
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Memphis
CONSENSUS PICK: Memphis
NCAA Tournament First Round
Baylor vs Norfolk State
Line: Baylor -20.5, o/u: 137.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Baylor
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Baylor*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Baylor
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Baylor
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Baylor*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Baylor*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Baylor*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Baylor
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Baylor*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Norfolk State
CONSENSUS PICK: Baylor*
NCAA Tournament First Round
Tennessee vs Longwood
Line: Tennessee -18, o/u: 132
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Tennessee
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tennessee
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tennessee*
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Tennessee
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Tennessee
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Tennessee
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Tennessee
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Tennessee*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Tennessee*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Longwood
CONSENSUS PICK: Tennessee
NCAA Tournament First Round
Iowa vs Richmond
Line: Iowa -10.5, o/u: 150.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Iowa*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Iowa*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Iowa
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Iowa
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Iowa
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Iowa*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Iowa*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Iowa
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Iowa
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Richmond
CONSENSUS PICK: Iowa
NCAA Tournament First Round
Gonzaga vs Georgia State
Line: Gonzaga -23, o/u: 149.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Gonzaga
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Gonzaga
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Gonzaga
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Gonzaga
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Gonzaga*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Gonzaga
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Gonzaga
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Gonzaga
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Gonzaga
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Gonzaga
CONSENSUS PICK: Gonzaga
NCAA Tournament First Round
North Carolina vs Marquette
Line: North Carolina -3.5, o/u: 152
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: North Carolina
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: North Carolina
Pete Fiutak, CFN: North Carolina
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: North Carolina
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Marquette
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN North Carolina
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: North Carolina
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: North Carolina
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: North Carolina
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Marquette
CONSENSUS PICK: North Carolina
NCAA Tournament First Round
UConn vs New Mexico State
Line: UConn -6.5, o/u: 132
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: UConn*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: UConn*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: UConn
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: UConn
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: UConn*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN UConn*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: UConn*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: UConn
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: UConn
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: UConn
CONSENSUS PICK: UConn
NCAA Tournament First Round
Kentucky vs Saint Peter’s
Line: Kentucky -18, o/u: 132
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Kentucky
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Kentucky
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Kentucky
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Kentucky
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Kentucky
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Kentucky
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Kentucky*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Kentucky
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Kentucky*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Kentucky
CONSENSUS PICK: Kentucky
NCAA Tournament First Round
Indiana vs Saint Mary’s
Line: Saint Mary’s -2, o/u: 126.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Saint Mary’s*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Saint Mary’s
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Indiana
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Indiana
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Saint Mary’s
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Saint Mary’s
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Indiana
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Saint Mary’s
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Indiana
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Saint Mary’s
CONSENSUS PICK: Saint Mary’s
NCAA Tournament First Round
San Diego State vs Creighton
Line: San Diego State -2, o/u: 120.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Creighton
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: San Diego State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: San Diego State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: San Diego State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: San Diego State
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Creighton
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: San Diego State
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: San Diego State
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Creighton
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Creighton
CONSENSUS PICK: San Diego State
NCAA Tournament First Round
Arkansas vs Vermont
Line: Arkansas -5, o/u: 139
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Arkansas
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Vermont
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Arkansas
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Arkansas*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Arkansas
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Arkansas
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Arkansas
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Arkansas
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Arkansas
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Vermont
CONSENSUS PICK: Arkansas
NCAA Tournament First Round
Murray State vs San Francisco
Line: Murray State -1, o/u: 136.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Murray State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Murray State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: San Francisco
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Murray State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Murray State
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Murray State
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: San Francisco
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Murray State
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Murray State
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Murray State
CONSENSUS PICK: Murray State
NCAA Tournament First Round
UCLA vs Akron
Line: UCLA -13.5, o/u: 128
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: UCLA
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: UCLA*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: UCLA
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: UCLA*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: UCLA
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN UCLA*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: UCLA*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: UCLA
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: UCLA*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: UCLA
CONSENSUS PICK: UCLA
NCAA Tournament First Round
Kansas vs Texas Southern
Line: Kansas -21.5, o/u: 144.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Kansas
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Kansas
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Kansas
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Kansas
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Kansas
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Kansas
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Kansas
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Kansas
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Kansas*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Texas Southern
CONSENSUS PICK: Kansas
NCAA Tournament Expert Picks, Predictions Results So Far
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com
Straight Up: 1-1, ATS: 1-1
Jeff Feyerer, CFN
Straight Up: 1-1, ATS: 1-1
Pete Fiutak, CFN
Straight Up: 1-1, ATS: 1-1
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com
Straight Up: 2-0, ATS: 2-0
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com
Straight Up: 0-2, ATS: 0-2
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN
Straight Up: 2-0, ATS: 2-0
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com
Straight Up: 2-0, ATS: 2-0
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com
Straight Up: 1-1, ATS: 0-2
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com
Straight Up: 2-0, ATS: 2-0
Clucko the Chicken, CFN
Straight Up: 0-2, ATS: 0-2
CONSENSUS PICK
Straight Up: 2-0, ATS: 2-0
– NCAA Tournament Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews
