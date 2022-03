NCAA Tournament Expert Picks, Predictions: First Round Friday Games

NCAA Tournament predictions, college basketball expert picks for the first round Friday games

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

NCAA Tournament First Round: Friday

Ohio State vs Loyola | Auburn vs Jax State

Texas Tech vs Montana State | Purdue vs Yale

Villanova vs Delaware | USC vs Miami

Alabama vs Notre Dame | Texas vs Va Tech

Illinois vs Chatt | Duke vs Cal St Fullerton

LSU vs Iowa State | Arizona vs Wright State

Houston vs UAB | Michigan State vs Davidson

Wisconsin vs Colgate | Seton Hall vs TCU

Final Four Picks | NCAA Tournament Schedule

NCAA Tournament First Round

Ohio State vs Loyola Chicago

Line: EVEN, o/u: 132.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Loyola

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Loyola

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Loyola

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Ohio State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Loyola

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Loyola

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Loyola

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Loyola

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Loyola

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Ohio State

CONSENSUS PICK: Loyola

NCAA Tournament First Round

Auburn vs Jacksonville State

Line: Auburn -15.5, o/u: 138.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Auburn*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Auburn

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Auburn

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Auburn

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Auburn

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Auburn

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Auburn*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Auburn*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Auburn

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Jax State

CONSENSUS PICK: Auburn

NCAA Tournament First Round

Texas Tech vs Montana State

Line: Texas Tech -15, o/u: 132.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Texas Tech

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Texas Tech*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Texas Tech*

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Texas Tech

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Texas Tech

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Texas Tech

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Texas Tech*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Texas Tech*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Texas Tech

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Montana State

CONSENSUS PICK: Texas Tech

NCAA Tournament First Round

Purdue vs Yale

Line: Purdue -16, o/u: 143

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Purdue

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Purdue

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Purdue

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Purdue

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Purdue

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Purdue

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Purdue*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Purdue*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Purdue*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Yale

CONSENSUS PICK: Purdue

NCAA Tournament First Round

Villanova vs Delaware

Line: Villanova -15.5, o/u: 133.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Villanova

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Villanova

Pete Fiutak, CFN: VIllanova

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Villanova

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Villanova

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Villanova*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Villanova

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Villanova

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Villanova

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Delaware

CONSENSUS PICK: Villanova

NCAA Tournament First Round

USC vs Miami

Line: USC -1.5, o/u: 139.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: USC

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: USC

Pete Fiutak, CFN: USC

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Miami

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: USC

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN USC

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: USC

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Miami

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: USC

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: USC

CONSENSUS PICK: USC

NCAA Tournament First Round

Alabama vs Notre Dame

Line: Alabama -4, o/u: 152.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Alabama

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Alabama

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Alabama

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Alabama

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Alabama

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Alabama*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Alabama*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Notre Dame

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Alabama

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Alabama

CONSENSUS PICK: Alabama

NCAA Tournament First Round

Texas vs Virginia Tech

Line: Texas -1.5, o/u: 123.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Virginia Tech

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Virginia Tech

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Virginia Tech

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Virginia Tech

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Texas

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Virginia Tech

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Virginia Tech

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Virginia Tech

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Virginia Tech

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Texas

CONSENSUS PICK: Virginia Tech

NCAA Tournament First Round

Illinois vs Chattanooga

Line: Illinois -8, o/u: 135.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Illinois*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Illinois

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Illinois

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Illinois

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Illinois*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Illinois

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Illinois*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Illinois*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Illinois*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Chattanooga

CONSENSUS PICK: Illinois*

NCAA Tournament First Round

Duke vs Cal State Fullerton

Line: Duke -18.5, o/u: 1465

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Duke

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Duke*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Duke

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Duke

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Duke*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Duke*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Duke*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Duke

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Duke*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: CSU Fullerton

CONSENSUS PICK: Duke*

NCAA Tournament First Round

LSU vs Iowa State

Line: LSU -4, o/u: 128.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Iowa State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Iowa State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: LSU

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: LSU*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Iowa State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN LSU

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Iowa State

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LSU*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LSU

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: LSU

CONSENSUS PICK: LSU*

NCAA Tournament First Round

Arizona vs Wright State

Line: Arizona -21.5, o/u: 155.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Arizona

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Arizona

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Arizona

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Arizona

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Arizona

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Arizona*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Arizona*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Arizona*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Arizona

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Wright State

CONSENSUS PICK: Arizona

NCAA Tournament First Round

Houston vs UAB

Line: Houston -8.5, o/u: 136

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Houston

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: UAB

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Houston*

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Houston

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Houston

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Houston*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Houston*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Houston

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Houston

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: UAB

CONSENSUS PICK: Houston

NCAA Tournament First Round

Michigan State vs Davidson

Line: Michigan State -1, o/u: 140.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Michigan State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Davidson

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Michigan State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Michigan State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Davidson

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Michigan State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Davidson*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Michigan State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Davidson

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Michigan State

CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan State

NCAA Tournament First Round

Wisconsin vs Colgate

Line: Wisconsin -8, o/u: 139.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Wisconsin

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Wisconsin*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Wisconsin

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Wisconsin

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Wisconsin

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Wisconsin

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Wisconsin*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Wisconsin

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Wisconsin

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Colgate

CONSENSUS PICK: Wisconsin

NCAA Tournament First Round

Seton Hall vs TCU

Line: TCU -1, o/u: 130

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: TCU

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Seton Hall

Pete Fiutak, CFN: TCU

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: TCU

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Seton Hall

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN TCU

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: TCU

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: TCU

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: TCU

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: TCU

CONSENSUS PICK: TCU

NCAA Tournament Expert Picks, Predictions Results So Far

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com

Straight Up: 2-2, ATS: 2-2

Jeff Feyerer, CFN

Straight Up: 3-1, ATS:3-1

Pete Fiutak, CFN

Straight Up: 2-2, ATS: 2-2

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com

Straight Up: 3-1, ATS: 3-1

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com

Straight Up: 2-2, ATS: 2-2

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN

Straight Up: 4-0, ATS: 4-0

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com

Straight Up: 4-0, ATS: 4-0

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com

Straight Up: 2-2, ATS: 1-3

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com

Straight Up: 3-1, ATS: 3-1

Clucko the Chicken, CFN

Straight Up: 2-2, ATS: 2-2

CONSENSUS PICK

Straight Up: 4-0, ATS: 4-0

– NCAA Tournament Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews





