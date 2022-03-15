NCAA Tournament Expert Picks, Predictions: First Four, Final Four

NCAA Tournament predictions, college basketball expert picks for the First Four games along with their Final Four picks

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
NCAA Tournament First Four, Final Four
TA&MCC vs Texas Southern | Indiana vs Wyoming
Bryant vs Wright State | Notre Dame vs Rutgers
Final Four Picks | NCAA Tournament Schedule

NCAA Tournament First Four
Texas Southern vs Texas A&M-Corpus Cristi

6:40, truTV
Line: Texas Southern -3.5, o/u: 136

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Texas Southern
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Texas Southern
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Texas A&M-CC
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Texas Southern
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Texas A&M-CC
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Texas Southern
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Texas Southern
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Teas A&M-CC
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Texas Southern
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Texas A&M-CC
CONSENSUS PICK: Texas Southern

Indiana vs Wyoming | Bryant vs Wright State
Notre Dame vs Rutgers | Final Four Picks

NCAA Tournament First Four
Indiana vs Wyoming

9:10, truTV
Line: Indiana -4, o/u: 132.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Wyoming
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Wyoming
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Indiana
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Indiana
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Wyoming
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Indiana
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Indiana
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Indiana*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Indiana
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Wyoming
CONSENSUS PICK: Indiana

TA&MCC vs Texas Southern | Bryant vs Wright State
Notre Dame vs Rutgers | Final Four Picks

NCAA Tournament First Four
Bryant vs Wright State

6:40, truTV
Line: Wright State -3.5, o/u: 154.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Wright State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Wright State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Bryant
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Wright State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Wright State
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Wright State
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Wright State
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Wright State
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Bryant
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Wright State
CONSENSUS PICK: Wright State

TA&MCC vs Texas Southern | Indiana vs Wyoming
Notre Dame vs Rutgers | Final Four Picks

NCAA Tournament First Four
Notre Dame vs Rutgers

9:10, truTV
Line: Notre Dame -1, o/u: 132

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Rutgers
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Notre Dame
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Notre Dame
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Rutgers
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Notre Dame
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Notre Dame
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Rutgers
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Rutgers
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Notre Dame
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Notre Dame
CONSENSUS PICK: Notre Dame

TA&MCC vs Texas Southern | Indiana vs Wyoming
Bryant vs Wright State | Final Four Picks

NCAA Tournament Final Four Picks

Pete Fiutak, CFN
Arkansas, UCLA, Arizona, Auburn

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com
Duke, Kentucky, Tennessee, Kansas

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com
Gonzaga, Baylor, Houston, Auburn

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN
 Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois, Iowa

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com
Duke, Baylor, Arizona, Iowa

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com
Texas Tech, Kentucky, Arizona, Kansas

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com
Gonzaga, Kentucky, Iowa, Houston

Clucko the Chicken, CFN
Alabama, Virginia Tech, Delaware, Creighton

CONSENSUS PICK
Gonzaga, Kentucky, Arizona, Kansas

NCAA Tournament Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

TA&MCC vs Texas Southern | Indiana vs Wyoming
Bryant vs Wright State | Notre Dame vs Rutgers

