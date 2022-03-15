NCAA Tournament Expert Picks, Predictions: First Four, Final Four

NCAA Tournament predictions, college basketball expert picks for the First Four games along with their Final Four picks

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

NCAA Tournament First Four

Texas Southern vs Texas A&M-Corpus Cristi

6:40, truTV

Line: Texas Southern -3.5, o/u: 136

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Texas Southern

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Texas Southern

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Texas A&M-CC

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Texas Southern

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Texas A&M-CC

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Texas Southern

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Texas Southern

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Teas A&M-CC

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Texas Southern

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Texas A&M-CC

CONSENSUS PICK: Texas Southern

NCAA Tournament First Four

Indiana vs Wyoming

9:10, truTV

Line: Indiana -4, o/u: 132.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Wyoming

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Wyoming

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Indiana

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Indiana

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Wyoming

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Indiana

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Indiana

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Indiana*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Indiana

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Wyoming

CONSENSUS PICK: Indiana

NCAA Tournament First Four

Bryant vs Wright State

6:40, truTV

Line: Wright State -3.5, o/u: 154.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Wright State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Wright State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Bryant

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Wright State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Wright State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Wright State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Wright State

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Wright State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Bryant

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Wright State

CONSENSUS PICK: Wright State

NCAA Tournament First Four

Notre Dame vs Rutgers

9:10, truTV

Line: Notre Dame -1, o/u: 132

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Rutgers

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Notre Dame

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Notre Dame

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Rutgers

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Notre Dame

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Notre Dame

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Rutgers

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Rutgers

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Notre Dame

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Notre Dame

CONSENSUS PICK: Notre Dame

NCAA Tournament Final Four Picks

Pete Fiutak, CFN

Arkansas, UCLA, Arizona, Auburn



Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com

Duke, Kentucky, Tennessee, Kansas



Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com

Gonzaga, Baylor, Houston, Auburn



Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN

Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois, Iowa



Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com

Duke, Baylor, Arizona, Iowa



Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com

Texas Tech, Kentucky, Arizona, Kansas



Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com

Gonzaga, Kentucky, Iowa, Houston



Clucko the Chicken, CFN

Alabama, Virginia Tech, Delaware, Creighton



CONSENSUS PICK

Gonzaga, Kentucky, Arizona, Kansas

– NCAA Tournament Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews





