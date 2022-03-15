NCAA Tournament Expert Picks, Predictions: First Four, Final Four
NCAA Tournament predictions, college basketball expert picks for the First Four games along with their Final Four picks
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
NCAA Tournament First Four
Texas Southern vs Texas A&M-Corpus Cristi
6:40, truTV
Line: Texas Southern -3.5, o/u: 136
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Texas Southern
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Texas Southern
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Texas A&M-CC
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Texas Southern
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Texas A&M-CC
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Texas Southern
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Texas Southern
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Teas A&M-CC
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Texas Southern
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Texas A&M-CC
CONSENSUS PICK: Texas Southern
NCAA Tournament First Four
Indiana vs Wyoming
9:10, truTV
Line: Indiana -4, o/u: 132.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Wyoming
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Wyoming
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Indiana
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Indiana
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Wyoming
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Indiana
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Indiana
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Indiana*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Indiana
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Wyoming
CONSENSUS PICK: Indiana
NCAA Tournament First Four
Bryant vs Wright State
6:40, truTV
Line: Wright State -3.5, o/u: 154.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Wright State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Wright State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Bryant
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Wright State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Wright State
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Wright State
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Wright State
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Wright State
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Bryant
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Wright State
CONSENSUS PICK: Wright State
NCAA Tournament First Four
Notre Dame vs Rutgers
9:10, truTV
Line: Notre Dame -1, o/u: 132
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Rutgers
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Notre Dame
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Notre Dame
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Rutgers
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Notre Dame
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Notre Dame
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Rutgers
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Rutgers
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Notre Dame
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Notre Dame
CONSENSUS PICK: Notre Dame
NCAA Tournament Final Four Picks
Pete Fiutak, CFN
Arkansas, UCLA, Arizona, Auburn
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com
Duke, Kentucky, Tennessee, Kansas
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com
Gonzaga, Baylor, Houston, Auburn
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN
Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois, Iowa
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com
Duke, Baylor, Arizona, Iowa
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com
Texas Tech, Kentucky, Arizona, Kansas
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com
Gonzaga, Kentucky, Iowa, Houston
Clucko the Chicken, CFN
Alabama, Virginia Tech, Delaware, Creighton
CONSENSUS PICK
Gonzaga, Kentucky, Arizona, Kansas
– NCAA Tournament Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews
