NCAA tournament: Every winner, Final Four Most Outstanding Player and site ever
2022: Kansas (34-6)
Championship game: Kansas 72, North Carolina 69
Final Four MOP: Ochai Agbaji, Sr., Kansas
Site: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans
2021: Baylor (28-2)
Championship game: Baylor 86, Gonzaga 70
Final Four MOP: Jared Butler, Jr., Baylor
Site: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
2020: No champion
Championship game: N/A
Final Four MOP: N/A
Site: N/A
2019: Virginia (35-3)
Championship game: Virginia 85, Texas Tech 77 (OT)
Final Four MOP: Kyle Guy, Jr., Virginia
Site: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
2018: Villanova (36-4)
Championship game: Villanova 79, Michigan 62
Final Four MOP: Donte DiVincenzo, Jr., Villanova
Site: Alamodome, San Antonio
2017: North Carolina (33-7)
Championship game: North Carolina 71, Gonzaga 65
Final Four MOP: Joel Berry II
Site: University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
2016: Villanova (35-5)
Championship game: Villanova 77, North Carolina 74
Final Four MOP: Ryan Arcidiacono, Sr., Villanova
Site: Reliant Stadium, Houston
2015: Duke (35-4)
Championship game: Duke 68, Wisconsin 63
Final Four MOP: Tyus Jones, Fr., Duke
Site: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
2014: UConn (32-8)
Championship game: UConn 60, Kentucky 54
Final Four MOP: Shabazz Napier, Sr., UConn
Site: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
2013: Louisville (35-5)*
Championship game: Louisville 82, Michigan 76
Final Four MOP: Luke Hancock, Sr., Louisville
Site: Georgia Dome, Atlanta
*Louisville’s participation in the 2013 tournament was vacated by the NCAA
2012: Kentucky (38-2)
Championship game: Kentucky 67, Kansas 59
Final Four MOP: Anthony Davis, Fr., Kentucky
Site: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans
2011: UConn (32-9)
Championship game: UConn 53, Butler 41
Final Four MOP: Kemba Walker, Jr., UConn
Site: Reliant Stadium, Houston
2010: Duke (35-5)
Championship game: Duke 61, Butler 59
Final Four MOP: Kyle Singler, Jr., Duke
Site: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
2009: North Carolina (34-4)
Championship game: North Carolina 89, Michigan State 72
Final Four MOP: Wayne Ellington, Jr., North Carolina
Site: Ford Field, Detroit
2008: Kansas (37-3)
Championship game: Kansas 75, Memphis 68 (OT)
Final Four MOP: Mario Chalmers, Jr., Kansas
Site: Alamodome, San Antonio
2007: Florida (35-5)
Championship game: Florida 84, Ohio State 75
Final Four MOP: Corey Brewer, Jr., Florida
Site: Georgia Dome, Atlanta
2006: Florida (33-6)
Championship game: Florida 73, UCLA 57
Final Four MOP: Joakim Noah, So., Florida
Site: RCA Dome, Indianapolis
2005: North Carolina (33-4)
Championship game: North Carolina 75, Illinois 70
Final Four MOP: Sean May, Jr., North Carolina
Site: Edward Jones Dome, St. Louis
2004: UConn (33-6)
Championship game: UConn 82, Georgia Tech 73
Final Four MOP: Emeka Okafor, Jr., UConn
Site: Alamodome, San Antonio
2003: Syracuse (30-5)
Championship game: Syracuse 81, Kansas 78
Final Four MOP: Carmelo Anthony, Fr., Syracuse
Site: Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans
2002: Maryland (32-4)
Championship game: Maryland 64, Indiana 52
Final Four MOP: Juan Dixon, Sr., Maryland
Site: Georgia Dome, Atlanta
2001: Duke (35-4)
Championship game: Duke 82, Arizona 72
Final Four MOP: Shane Battier, Sr., Duke
Site: Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, Minneapolis
2000: Michigan State (32-7)
Championship game: Michigan State 89, Florida 76
Final Four MOP: Mateen Cleaves, Sr., Michigan State
Site: RCA Dome, Indianapolis
1999: UConn (34-2)
Championship game: UConn 77, Duke 74
Final Four MOP: Richard Hamilton, Jr., UConn
Site: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Florida
1998: Kentucky (35-4)
Championship game: Kentucky 78, Utah 69
Final Four MOP: Jeff Sheppard, Sr., Kentucky
Site: Alamodome, San Antonio
1997: Arizona (25-9)
Championship game: Arizona 84, Kentucky 79 (OT)
Final Four MOP: Miles Simon, Jr., Arizona
Site: RCA Dome, Indianapolis
1996: Kentucky (34-2)
Championship game: Kentucky 76, Syracuse 67
Final Four MOP: Tony Delk, Sr., Kentucky
Site: Continental Airlines Arena, East Rutherford, New Jersey
1995: UCLA (31-2)
Championship game: UCLA 89, Arkansas 78
Final Four MOP: Ed O'Bannon, Sr., UCLA
Site: Kingdome, Seattle
1994: Arkansas (31-3)
Championship game: Arkansas 76, Duke 72
Final Four MOP: Corliss Williamson, Jr., Arkansas
Site: Charlotte Coliseum, Charlotte, North Carolina
1993: North Carolina (34-4)
Championship game: North Carolina 77, Michigan 71
Final Four MOP: Donald Williams, So., North Carolina
Site: Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans
1992: Duke (34-2)
Championship game: Duke 71, Michigan 51
Final Four MOP: Bobby Hurley, Jr., Duke
Site: Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, Minneapolis
1991: Duke (32-7)
Championship game: Duke 72, Kansas 65
Final Four MOP: Christian Laettner, Jr., Duke
Site: Hoosier Dome, Indianapolis
1990: UNLV (35-5)
Championship game: UNLV 103, Duke 73
Final Four MOP: Anderson Hunt, So., UNLV
Site: McNichols Arena, Denver
1989: Michigan (30-7)
Championship game: Michigan 80, Seton Hall 79 (OT)
Final Four MOP: Glen Rice, Sr., Michigan
Site: Kingdome, Seattle
1988: Kansas (27-11)
Championship game: Kansas 83, Oklahoma 79
Final Four MOP: Danny Manning, Sr., Kansas
Site: Kemper Arena, Kansas City, Missouri
1987: Indiana (30-4)
Championship game: Indiana 74, Syracuse 73
Final Four MOP: Keith Smart, Jr., Indiana
Site: Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans
1986: Louisville (32-7)
Championship game: Louisville 72, Duke 69
Final Four MOP: Pervis Ellison, Fr., Louisville
Site: Reunion Arena, Dallas
1985: Villanova (25-10)
Championship game: Villanova 66, Georgetown 64
Final Four MOP: Ed Pinckney, Sr., Villanova
Site: Rupp Arena, Lexington, Kentucky
1984: Georgetown (34-3)
Championship game: Georgetown 84, Houston 75
Final Four MOP: Patrick Ewing, Jr., Georgetown
Site: Kingdome, Seattle
1983: N.C. State (26-10)
Championship game: N.C. State 54, Houston 52
Final Four MOP: Akeem Olajuwon, So., Houston
Site: The Pit, Albuquerque, New Mexico
1982: North Carolina (32-2)
Championship game: North Carolina 63, Georgetown 62
Final Four MOP: James Worthy, Jr., North Carolina
Site: Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans
1981: Indiana (26-9)
Championship game: Indiana 63, North Carolina 50
Final Four MOP: Isiah Thomas, So., Indiana
Site: The Spectrum, Philadelphia
1980: Louisville (33-3)
Championship game: Louisville 59, UCLA 54
Final Four MOP: Darrell Griffith, Sr., Louisville
Site: Market Square Arena, Indianapolis
1979: Michigan State (26-6)
Championship game: Michigan State 75, Indiana State 64
Final Four MOP: Earvin "Magic" Johnson, So., Michigan State
Site: Special Events Center, Salt Lake City
1978: Kentucky (30-2)
Championship game: Kentucky 94, Duke 88
Final Four MOP: Jack Givens, Sr., Kentucky
Site: Checkerdome, St. Louis
1977: Marquette (25-7)
Championship game: Marquette 67, North Carolina 59
Final Four MOP: Butch Lee, Jr., Marquette
Site: The Omni, Atlanta
1976: Indiana (32-0)
Championship game: Indiana 86, Michigan 68
Final Four MOP: Kurt Benson, Jr., Indiana
Site: The Spectrum, Philadelphia
1975: UCLA (28-3)
Championship game: UCLA 92, Kentucky 85
Final Four MOP: Richard Washington, So., UCLA
Site: San Diego Sports Arena, San Diego
1974: N.C. State (30-1)
Championship game: N.C. State 76, Marquette 64
Final Four MOP: David Thompson, So., N.C. State
Site: Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina
1973: UCLA (30-0)
Championship game: UCLA 87, Memphis State 66
Final Four MOP: Bill Walton, Jr., UCLA
Site: St. Louis Arena, St. Louis
1972: UCLA (30-0)
Championship game: UCLA 81, Florida State 76
Final Four MOP: Bill Walton, UCLA
Site: Memorial Sports Arena, Los Angeles
1971: UCLA (29-1)
Championship game: UCLA 68, Villanova 62
Final Four MOP: Howard Porter**, Villanova
Site: Astrodome, Houston
**Later vacated by the NCAA
1970: UCLA (28-2)
Championship game: UCLA 80, Jacksonville 69
Final Four MOP: Sidney Wicks, UCLA
Site: Cole Field House, College Park, Maryland
1969: UCLA (29-1)
Championship game: UCLA 92, Purdue 72
Final Four MOP: Lew Alcindor, UCLA
Site: Freedom Hall, Louisville, Kentucky
1968: UCLA (29-1)
Championship game: UCLA 78, North Carolina 55
Final Four MOP: Lew Alcindor, UCLA
Site: Memorial Sports Arena, Los Angeles
1967: UCLA (30-0)
Championship game: UCLA 79, Dayton 64
Final Four MOP: Lew Alcindor, UCLA
Site: Freedom Hall, Louisville, Kentucky
1966: Texas Western (28-1)
Championship game: Texas Western 72, Kentucky 65
Final Four MOP: Jerry Chambers, Utah
Site: Cole Field House, College Park, Maryland
Texas Western was renamed to University of Texas at El Paso (or UTEP) in 1966
1965: UCLA (28-2)
Championship game: UCLA 91, Michigan 80
Final Four MOP: Bill Bradley, Princeton
Site: Memorial Coliseum, Portland, Oregon
1964: UCLA (30-0)
Championship game: UCLA 98, Duke 83
Final Four MOP: Walt Hazzard, UCLA
Site: Municipal Auditorium, Kansas City, Missouri
1963: Loyola-Illinois (29-2)
Championship game: Loyola 60, Cincinnati 58 (OT)
Final Four MOP: Art Heyman, Duke
Site: Freedom Hall, Louisville, Kentucky
1962: Cincinnati (29-2)
Championship game: Cincinnati 71, Ohio State 59
Final Four MOP: Paul Hogue, Cincinnati
Site: Freedom Hall, Louisville, Kentucky
1961: Cincinnati (27-3)
Championship game: Cincinnati 70, Ohio State 65
Final Four MOP: Jerry Lucas, Ohio State
Site: Municipal Auditorium, Kansas City, Missouri
1960: Ohio State (25-3)
Championship game: Ohio State 75, California 55
Final Four MOP: Jerry Lucas, Ohio State
Site: Cow Palace, Daly City, California
1959: California (25-4)
Championship game: California 71, West Virginia 70
Final Four MOP: Jerry West, West Virginia
Site: Freedom Hall, Louisville, Kentucky
1958: Kentucky (23-6)
Championship game: Kentucky 84, Seattle 72
Final Four MOP: Jerry West, West Virginia
Site: Freedom Hall, Louisville, Kentucky
1957: North Carolina (32-0)
Championship game: North Carolina 54, Kansas 53 (3OT)
Final Four MOP: Wilt Chamberlain, Kansas
Site: Municipal Auditorium, St. Louis
1956: San Francisco (29-0)
Championship game: San Francisco 83, Iowa 71
Final Four MOP: Hal Lear, Temple
Site: McGaw Hall, Evanston, Illinois
1955: San Francisco (28-1)
Championship game: San Francisco 77, LaSalle 63
Final Four MOP: Bill Russell, San Francisco
Site: Municipal Auditorium, St. Louis
1954: LaSalle (26-4)
Championship game: LaSalle 92, Bradley 76
Final Four MOP: Tom Gola, La Salle
Site: Municipal Auditorium, St. Louis
1953: Indiana (23-3)
Championship game: Indiana 69, Kansas 68
Final Four MOP: B.H. Born, Kansas
Site: Municipal Auditorium, St. Louis
1952: Kansas (28-3)
Championship game: Kansas 80, St. John’s 63
Final Four MOP: Clyde Lovellette, Kansas
Site: Hec Edmundson Pavilion, Seattle
1951: Kentucky (32-2)
Championship game: Kentucky 68, Kansas State 58
Final Four MOP: Bill Spivey, Kentucky
Site: Minnesota Field House, Minneapolis
1950: City College of New York (24-5)
Championship game: CCNY 71, Bradley 68
Final Four MOP: Irwin Dambrot, CCNY
Site: Madison Square Garden, New York
1949: Kentucky (32-2)
Championship game: Kentucky 46, Oklahoma A&M 36
Final Four MOP: Alex Groza, Kentucky
Site: Hec Edmundson Pavilion, Seattle
1948: Kentucky (36-3)
Championship game: Kentucky 58, Baylor 42
Final Four MOP: Alex Groza, Kentucky
Site: Madison Square Garden, New York
1947: Holy Cross (27-3)
Championship game: Holy Cross 58, Oklahoma 47
Final Four MOP: George Kaftan, Holy Cross
Site: Madison Square Garden, New York
1946: Oklahoma A&M (31-2)
Championship game: Oklahoma A&M 43, North Carolina 40
Final Four MOP: Bob Kurkland, Oklahoma A&M
Site: Madison Square Garden, New York
Oklahoma A&M was renamed Oklahoma State University in 1957
1945: Oklahoma A&M (27-4)
Championship game: Oklahoma A&M 49, NYU 45
Final Four MOP: Bob Kurkland, Oklahoma A&M
Site: Madison Square Garden, New York
1944: Utah (21-4)
Championship game: Utah 42, Dartmouth 40 (OT)
Final Four MOP: Arnie Ferrin, Utah
Site: Madison Square Garden, New York
1943: Wyoming (31-2)
Championship game: Wyoming 46, Georgetown 34
Final Four MOP: Ken Saylors, Wyoming
Site: Madison Square Garden, New York
1942: Stanford (28-4)
Championship game: Stanford 53, Dartmouth 38
Final Four MOP: Howie Dallmar, Stanford
Site: Municipal Auditorium, St. Louis
1941: Wisconsin (20-3)
Championship game: Wisconsin 39, Washington State 34
Final Four MOP: John Kurz, Wisconsin
Site: Municipal Auditorium, St. Louis
1940: Indiana (20-3)
Championship game: Indiana 60, Kansas 42
Final Four MOP: Marvin Huffman, Indiana
Site: Municipal Auditorium, St. Louis
1939: Oregon (29-5)
Championship game: Oregon 46, Ohio State 33
Final Four MOP: Jimmy Hull, Ohio State
Site: Patten Gymnasium, Evanston, Illinois