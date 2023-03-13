NCAA Tournament - Epic performances from championship week

Yahoo Sports college basketball analyst Krysten Peek looks at the moments that stood out during the conference championships as we get ready for this year’s NCAA tournament.

Every year, college basketball players make moments that propel them to become legends. And almost all those moments happen in March.

Let's take a look at some of the epic performances from this week. Duke is the hottest team heading into the NCAA Tournament and received the number 5 seed in the East. Head coach John Scheyer made history, becoming the only player and coach to win the ACC Tournament. The Blue Devils defeated Virginia, 59 to 49, in the ACC Championship Game and will face number 12 Oral Roberts in the first round of the tournament.

Arizona won its second consecutive Pac 12 championship thanks to a huge shot by guard Courtney Ramey to put the Wildcats up by 2. Arizona defeated UCLA, 61 to 59, and earned a number 2 seed in the South as they take on number 15 Princeton later this week. The Memphis Tigers made sure to secure their fate and not leave anything up to the committee when they defeated Houston. Penny Hardaway's squad only committed 10 turnovers and controlled the pace from start to finish. This is Memphis's second NCAA Tournament appearance under Hardaway, and the number 8 Tigers will face number 9 Florida Atlantic in the first round of the East Region.

And finally, the Howard Bison punched a ticket to the big dance for the first time in 31 years after defeating Norfolk State by 1 point. It was Jelani Williams coming off the bench with an incredible performance, posting 20 points and 6 rebounds in the win. The number 16 seed Bison have a tough road ahead as they face number 1 Kansas in the West Region, hoping to carry a little Cinderella magic through March.

Keep it locked on Yahoo Sportsbook for more epic performances throughout this month