NCAA Tournament - Epic performances from 1st & 2nd rounds

Yahoo Sports college basketball writer Krysten Peek recaps the top moments from the first full weekend of the men's NCAA tournament - including Fairleigh Dickinson making history, Princeton making its first Sweet 16 in five decades and Michigan State making its return to the regional round.

Every year, college basketball players make moments that propel them to become legends. And almost all those moments happen in March.

There is a little bit of Cinderella magic as the number 16 seed in the East Region, Fairleigh Dickinson, took down number 1 Purdue in the first round. This was the second time in tournament history where a 16 seed upset a number 1 seed, with UMBC shocking Virginia back in 2018.

The Knights forced 16 turnovers. And with only an average height of 6 foot 4 on the team, they were all over 7 foot 4 Purdue center Zach Edey, limiting his touches in the paint. FDU advanced to the round of 32 for the first time in school history but fell short against number 9 Florida Atlantic 78 to 70.

Number 15 Princeton is the only double-digit seed remaining in the tournament as they took down number 2 Arizona and number 7 Missouri in the South Region to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1967. Senior guard Ryan Langbord had his best game of the season in the 78-63 win over Mizzou, posting 22 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists in the win.

And finally, Mr. March is back after Tom Izzo and Michigan State return to the Sweet 16. The Spartans are the number 7 seed in the East Region and first took down USC and then upset one of the hottest teams in the tournament, number 2 Marquette, to reach the Sweet 16 for the fifth time in the last 10 NCAA Tournaments. The backcourt of Tyson Walker and AJ Hoggard combined for 36 points in the win. And the Spartans will face number 3 Kansas State in the next round.

Keep it locked on Yahoo Sports for more epic performances throughout this month.