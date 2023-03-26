NCAA tournament Elite Eight updates: Florida Atlantic's magical run reaches Final Four after beating Kansas State

Florida Atlantic's Bryan Greenlee (4) reacts after a 3-pointer against Kansas State in the NCAA tournament East regional final at Madison Square Garden on March 25, 2023. (Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)

Say it out loud: Florida Atlantic is headed to the Final Four. Who saw this coming?

The No. 9 seed Owls extended their stunning NCAA tournament run with a 79-76 win over No. 3 Kansas State in the East regional final on Saturday at New York's Madison Square Garden.

While FAU came into the tournament with a 31-3 record and an impressive run through Conference USA, this will still go down as one of the most unexpected Final Four runs in tourney history.

FAU had never won a single tournament game before this month. Now it's two wins away from winning a national title.

The Owls did it with a balanced attack — four players scored in double figures — and clutch shooting that helped them go on a 15-1 run in the closing minutes to take control.

Alijah Martin led FAU with 17 points and Bryan Greenlee followed with 16.

Kansas State fell short despite another brilliant performance from star point guard Markquis Nowell, who put up 30 points, 12 assists and five steals.