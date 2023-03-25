NCAA tournament Elite Eight scores, updates: No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 4 UConn

Nothing against the other six teams, but it feels like our national champion is coming from this game.

Gonzaga is on a great run. The win over UCLA on Thursday was an instant classic. The Bulldogs' offense is the best in college basketball, according to KenPom.com. If they go on and win the first national title in school history, especially with all the No. 1 seeds gone, it wouldn't be a big surprise.

But UConn will be a really hard matchup. They have the depth up front to at least slow down Drew Timme, something UCLA didn't have when Timme torched them all night. Timme is a great college player and he'll get his buckets, but it will be hard to dominate against UConn's front line.

This Huskies team has the look of a national champion. It's a No. 4 seed, but the analytics say that was a mistake. This has been a top-five team all season, according to the computers, and that's exactly what it has looked like in the tournament.

How to watch Gonzaga vs. UConn

What: No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 4 UConn, West regional final

When: 8:49 p.m. ET Saturday

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

TV: TBS

Line: UConn -2.5 at BetMGM