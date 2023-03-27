NCAA tournament Elite Eight: No. 3 LSU outlasts No. 9 Miami to advance to 1st Final Four since 2008

Breaking News:

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read
LSU&#39;s Angel Reese brings the ball up the court during the first half in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA women&#39;s tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, on March 24, 2023. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
And then there were eight. The NCAA women's tournament Elite Eight features a few new faces, teams looking to continue their upset bids and one team looking to repeat as champs. No. 3-seeded LSU and All-American Angel Reese outlasted No. 9 Miami 54-42 to advance to their first Final Four since 2008.

