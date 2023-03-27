NCAA tournament Elite Eight: No. 1 Virginia Tech vs. No. 3 Ohio State how to watch, TV, tipoff time, live updates
The NCAA women's tournament Elite Eight concludes with the last Final Four spot on the line between No. 1 Virginia Tech and No. 3 Ohio State.
Once the brackets were released, a showcase featuring two of the biggest powerhouse names in women’s college basketball seemed inevitable. And then Virginia Tech and Ohio State went and kicked aside the nostalgic hopes of a possible UConn and Tennessee showdown with a Final Four berth on the line.
Instead, it will be the top-seeded Hokies (30-4) and the No. 3 seed Buckeyes (28-7) meeting Monday night in the Seattle 3 Regional final and the last spot in Dallas on the line.
And it’ll provide another fresh face to the Final Four landscape. Ohio State hasn’t reached a Final Four since 1993, its only appearance in school history. Virginia Tech had never even reached the Elite Eight before Saturday night’s win over Tennessee.
“I think that’s the beauty because these kids have dreamed — they didn’t dream of playing for Tennessee or UConn. They dreamed of getting to the Elite Eight, the Final Four, and now they’re accomplishing those goals,” Virginia Tech coach Kenny Brooks said. “And I want them to relish in it. I want them to understand what they have accomplished for Virginia Tech.”
How to watch
Who: No. 1 Virginia Tech vs. No. 3 Ohio State
Where: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle
Region: Seattle 3
Time: 9 p.m. ET Monday
TV: ESPN
Broadcast Crew: Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Andraya Carter, Holly Rowe
Follow Virginia Tech-Ohio State in the Elite Eight
More on the NCAA tournament
How Caitlin Clark's 10 career triple-doubles rank in NCAA history
Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark and the National Player of the Year debate
Is there a team that can keep South Carolina from a repeat championship?
Dawn Staley's Cheyney jersey 'means a lot' to coach Alishia Mosley's team
Even without a Caitlin Clark career day, Iowa's defense could portend title run
Why top seeds are more vulnerable in women's NCAA tournament as parity grows
Re-ranking the women's Sweet 16 from South Carolina to teams with toughest road to title
Villanova's Maddy Siegrist leaving her mark through record books and leadership
Angel Reese, Cavinder twins highlight success of transfer portal in Elite Eight run
It's still South Carolina vs. the field, but the field is coming for the crown