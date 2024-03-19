NCAA Tournament - East Region bracket breakdown
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz, Krysten Peek and NCAA Champion Danny Green discuss the Eest region of the 2024 NCAA men’s tournament field - including top overall seed UConn.
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz, Krysten Peek and NCAA Champion Danny Green discuss the Eest region of the 2024 NCAA men’s tournament field - including top overall seed UConn.
Everyone seems to think UConn will win it all this season.
Obama has two No. 1 seeds in the Final Four on the men's side and three top seeds in the women's Final Four.
The East region is tough, starting with the tourney's No. 1 overall seed.
The NCAA men's tournament field is set, and it's time to start filling out your bracket.
The road to a championship once again goes through undefeated South Carolina, which secured its second consecutive No. 1 overall seed.
NBA fans can watch some of the best draft prospects in the NCAA tournament, but they might not be able to see the potential No. 1 pick.
Selection Sunday is here.
Jason Fitz kicks off the show solo to get something off his chest about Russell Wilson's latest comments on the I AM ATHLETE podcast. Fitz discusses Russell's persona and whether or not he has enough left in the tank to back up his ever-lofty goals for his career. Next, Fitz is joined by Sumer Sports VP and football analytics expert Eric Eager to take an analytical perspective on some of the bigger in-game decisions from the 2023 season and the NFL Combine (is the Combine as valuable to NFL teams as it's portrayed to be?) before diving into three NFL franchises on their way up and three on the way down and why the duo believe there's reason for optimism/pessimism.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporter Jori Epstein to discuss the latest news around the league as the NFL world prepares for the NFL Combine before diving into their favorite landing spots for the top 2024 free agents. Fitz and Jori start off with Justin Fields' comments on a podcast about why he unfollowed the Chicago Bears on social media, and the duo discuss whether his explanation is valid or if he was intentionally sending a message. Next, the two hosts prep for the NFL Combine next week by going back and forth on the news that Athletes First will have its clients abstain from cognitive testing and how NFL evaluators might be putting too much stock in what happens in Indianapolis instead of the years of football experience the prospects have put on tape. Later, Fitz and Jori run down the list of the top available free agents in 2024 and give their ideal landing spots for Kirk Cousins, Chris Jones, L'Jarius Sneed, Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen, Tee Higgins, Brian Burns, Christian Wilkins, Antoine Winfield Jr, Tyron Smith and soon-to-be free agent Russell Wilson.
Jason Fitz is joined by the legendary Mike Golic Jr. as the duo dive into the 2024 free agency class by competing against each other to see who can create the best team out of only 2024 NFL free agents. The duo start off the show by discussing the rumors around Fitz' physical appearance at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas last week before diving into the 2024 QB draft class. Fitz asks for GoJo's take on Caleb Williams, and GoJo explains why he still thinks Williams is QB1 (with Drake Maye close behind). Later, the dynamic duo get into the 2024 free agent class by alternating picks and competing to create the best roster out of only 2024 free agents. Golic Jr's final roster includes Kirk Cousins, Josh Allen, L'Jarius Sneed, Christian Wilkins, Tee Higgins, Brian Burns, Josh Jacobs, Kendall Fuller, Dalton Schultz, Frankie Luvu, Kyle Dugger, Willie Gay Jr, Geno Stone, Calvin Ridley and Leonard Williams, while Fitz' final roster has Chris Jones, Patrick Queen, Antoine Winfield Jr, Justin Madubuike, Mike Evans, Yannick Ngackoue, Jaylon Johnson, Derrick Henry, Michael Pittman Jr, Danielle Hunter, Stephon Gilmore, Devin White, Noah Fant, Baker Mayfield and Kam Curl.
Can Houston win the first men's basketball title in school history?
Caitlin Clark headlines our list of the 10 best WNBA prospects to watch during March Madness.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Greg Wissinger from The Kings Herald to discuss the Sacramento Kings, who could be finding a new identity in the middle of a playoff race.
We know it's March and you may be more stressed about your bracket this week than your fantasy dynasty shares. Heck, who are we kidding, you definitely have someone you're stressed about after the flurry of free agency moves in the past week. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens are back to dust off the 'Panic Meter' and provide clarity and calm to all your submissions.
Rahm won the 2023 Masters by four strokes over Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson.
The forrmer five-star recruit and freshman starter appears to be returning to Alabama.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don continues his sleeper series identifying draft gems at every position. This time, he highlights some outfielders.
Charles McDonald is joined by Nate Tice to give their thoughts on the latest free agency moves and dive into how free agency has affected the 2024 NFL Draft so far before answering questions from listeners. The duo start with their thoughts on Justin Fields' fit with the Pittsburgh Steelers, as Charles thinks Russell Wilson accidentally played himself, and they both are concerned about the two quarterbacks fitting into Arthur Smith's offense, which favors a lot of over-the-middle passing. Charles and Nate give their thoughts on Tyron Smith and Derrick Henry signing contracts with the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens respectively. We've seen enough of free agency to know how it impacts the 2024 NFL Draft, and the two hosts give their thoughts on what's changed over the last few weeks, including how it impacts the second tier of quarterbacks (like Michael Penix Jr. and Spencer Rattler), what the Arizona Cardinals will do with pick four, why guards got paid so much, the future of the linebacker position and more. Charles and Nate finish off the show by answering questions submitted from listeners on March Madness, the New York Giants, the worst take they've heard this offseason, board games, Desmond Ridder and more.
With the massive wave of NFL free agency moves behind us, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon shakes out who saw their fantasy value rise or fall for 2024.
Chase Young signed a one-year, $13 million deal with the Saints on Monday.